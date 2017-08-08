Superfund designation not needed for Livingston rail yard

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Cleanup of spilled solvents and diesel fuel at the Livingston rail yard has progressed to the point that state and federal regulators no longer believe it needs to be considered for the Superfund National Priorities List.



The Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency decided last year that BSNF Railway's cleanup was progressing adequately under state DEQ supervision. The withdrawal was published in the Federal Register last week.



The train repair and maintenance yard was contaminated over decades with diesel fuel, solvents and other substances that seeped into the groundwater. DEQ began addressing the contamination in 1989 and outlined the required cleanup in 2001.



The DEQ said Tuesday that BSNF has removed sludge, cleaned up solvents and removed petroleum from the groundwater. Other work is expected to be complete by next year.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)