Updated evacuation orders for Eureka

Evacuations have been ordered for East Sinclair Creek. 

Dispatchers at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Eureka say evacuations have been issued for five roads: Sherman Creek Road, Griffith Creek Road, Therriault Creek Road, Stevens Road and Grave Creek Road.

Between 800 to 1000 acres are on fire, with the strike hitting at 7:00 pm on August 7. Responders have identified four points of origin. Helicopters and planes are dropping retardant on the fire today. 

The Red Cross has set up an evacuation center

