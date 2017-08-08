Updated evacuation orders for Eureka

The festival will take place on August 5th from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm.
The first Great Bear brew fest will take place on Saturday August 5th in Depot Park in Kalispell.
It was later determined that this call was false report, and there was no fire.
The incident has been cleared and traffic patterns have resumed to normal.
Still in the early planning phase Jentz tells us the project does not have a budget attached to it yet.
Multiple new wildfires are burning near Eureka after Monday night's lightening storm. The largest fire burning 4.4 miles up the foothill roads is causing evacuations. Dispatchers at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Eureka say evacuations have been issued for five roads: Sherman Creek Road, Griffith Creek Road, Therriault Creek Road, Stevens Road and Grave Creek Road. The evacuation notices were sent at around 2 a.m. Several places are also ...
Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar.
A Missoula man tonight is charged with negligent homicide after a rollover on I-90 that killed two people and injured seven others. James Bayford appeared in court Monday afternoon because of what police say he did Saturday night. Investigators say that on Saturday at about 8:00 p.m. he was a passenger in this party-vehicle that was shuttling people back to Missoula from a festival in rock creek called Testy-Fest.
After seeing a record-breaking number of visitors in July, Glacier National Park will soon implement a new congestion plan for people parking at Logan Pass.
Evacuations have been ordered for East Sinclair Creek. Dispatchers at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Eureka say evacuations have been issued for five roads: Sherman Creek Road, Griffith Creek Road, Therriault Creek Road, Stevens Road and Grave Creek Road. The Red Cross has set up an evacuation center.
Sheriffs say the rock caused an "injury and severe laceration."
Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.
