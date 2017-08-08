Eureka community, American Red Cross open shelter in response to - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Eureka community, American Red Cross open shelter in response to wildfire

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
American Red Cross American Red Cross
EUREKA -

The American Red Cross of Montana and the Eureka community have opened a shelter at the First Church of God, 1295 2nd Ave. E. in Eureka, in response to a wildfire sparked by lightning in the Kootenai National Forest on Monday night.

The fire has burned more than 500 acres of timber along Gibraltar Ridge east of Eureka.

At least 30 homes were evacuated Monday night.

There is a dog park near the shelter for clients’ dogs, and the shelter have a list of people volunteering to help haul livestock to safe areas  if evacuees request that assistance. The local fairgrounds is also open to accommodate animals. staff

All evacuees are welcome at the shelter, and all Red Cross services are free.

For those in the area who have not yet received the order to evacuate, here is what you can do to prepare:

  • Download our free Wildfire app at http://www.redcross.org/prepare/mobile-apps. 
  • Gather your family or household members and delegate responsibilities.
  • Assemble an emergency kit to take with you when you evacuate. For a detailed list of items to include visit http://www.redcross.org/get-help/prepare-for-emergencies
  • Prepare an information kit with important documents like medical, banking, and insurance records.
  • Save a list of emergency numbers on every cellphone.
  • Plan ahead for your pets and livestock. Ask local officials where you can bring them.
  • Identify a place to meet in case you are separated.
  • Plan and practice several evacuation routes from your neighborhood.

If an evacuation is imminent:

  • Tune in to local radio and television stations for updated emergency information.
  • Limit exposure to smoke and dust. Keep indoor air clean by closing (but not locking) windows and doors. Close curtains, shutters, and blinds. Use the recycle mode on your air conditioner.
  • Turn on exterior lights.
  • Remove flammable items from decks and porches.
  • Open gates for animals that cannot be evacuated.
  • Connect a hose to an outside spigot, mark any water sources on your property, and leave a ladder for firefighters.
  • Put your emergency kit in your car. Back your car into the garage or park it in an open space facing the direction of escape, with windows closed and keys in the ignition.
  • Put your best driver at the wheel. Turn on lights, drive slowly and watch out for emergency vehicles.

Evacuate as soon as the order is given. Don’t delay.                                                     

HOW TO DONATE

You can help people affected by disasters like wildfires, as well as countless other crises at home and around the world, by making a donation to support Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for and provide shelter, food, and other emergency assistance in response to disasters. Go to redcross.org/montana or call 1-800-272-6668 Contributions may also be sent to American Red Cross of Montana.  1300 28th Street South, Great Falls, MT 59405

VOLUNTEER.

Train as a Red Cross volunteer to be ready to help during a major disaster right here in Montana. Go to redcross.org/montana and click on “Volunteer” to start your application. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • New fires near Eureka force evacuations

    New fires near Eureka force evacuations

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-08-08 13:21:10 GMT

    Multiple new wildfires are burning near Eureka after Monday night's lightening storm. The largest fire burning 4.4 miles up the foothill roads is causing evacuations.  Dispatchers at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Eureka say evacuations have been issued for five roads: Sherman Creek Road, Griffith Creek Road, Therriault Creek Road, Stevens Road and Grave Creek Road. The evacuation notices were sent at around 2 a.m.  Several places are also ...

    Multiple new wildfires are burning near Eureka after Monday night's lightening storm. The largest fire burning 4.4 miles up the foothill roads is causing evacuations.  Dispatchers at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Eureka say evacuations have been issued for five roads: Sherman Creek Road, Griffith Creek Road, Therriault Creek Road, Stevens Road and Grave Creek Road. The evacuation notices were sent at around 2 a.m.  Several places are also ...

  • Names released in deadly I-90 rollover

    Names released in deadly I-90 rollover

    Monday, August 7 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-08-07 23:01:11 GMT

    Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar. 

    Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar. 

  • Missoula man faces charges following double fatal involving a Pub Crawler shuttle

    Missoula man faces charges following double fatal involving a Pub Crawler shuttle

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:46 AM EDT2017-08-08 04:46:56 GMT

    A Missoula man tonight is charged with negligent homicide after a rollover on I-90 that killed two people and injured seven others. James Bayford appeared in court Monday afternoon because of what police say he did Saturday night. Investigators say that on Saturday at about 8:00 p.m. he was a passenger in this party-vehicle that was shuttling people back to Missoula from a festival in rock creek called Testy-Fest.

    A Missoula man tonight is charged with negligent homicide after a rollover on I-90 that killed two people and injured seven others. James Bayford appeared in court Monday afternoon because of what police say he did Saturday night. Investigators say that on Saturday at about 8:00 p.m. he was a passenger in this party-vehicle that was shuttling people back to Missoula from a festival in rock creek called Testy-Fest.

  • Glacier sees one million visitors in July; set to implement congestion parking plan at Logan Pass

    Glacier sees one million visitors in July; set to implement congestion parking plan at Logan Pass

    Monday, August 7 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-08-08 02:22:45 GMT
    Glacier National ParkGlacier National Park

    After seeing a record-breaking number of visitors in July, Glacier National Park will soon implement a new congestion plan for people parking at Logan Pass. 

    After seeing a record-breaking number of visitors in July, Glacier National Park will soon implement a new congestion plan for people parking at Logan Pass. 

  • Updated evacuation orders for Eureka

    Updated evacuation orders for Eureka

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 2:52 PM EDT2017-08-08 18:52:57 GMT

    Evacuations have been ordered for East Sinclair Creek.  Dispatchers at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Eureka say evacuations have been issued for five roads: Sherman Creek Road, Griffith Creek Road, Therriault Creek Road, Stevens Road and Grave Creek Road. The Red Cross has set up an evacuation center. 

    Evacuations have been ordered for East Sinclair Creek.  Dispatchers at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Eureka say evacuations have been issued for five roads: Sherman Creek Road, Griffith Creek Road, Therriault Creek Road, Stevens Road and Grave Creek Road. The Red Cross has set up an evacuation center. 

  • Mountain goats lead to air rescue in Gallatin County

    Mountain goats lead to air rescue in Gallatin County

    Monday, August 7 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-08-07 14:13:36 GMT

    Sheriffs say the rock caused an "injury and severe laceration." 

    Sheriffs say the rock caused an "injury and severe laceration." 

  • Two killed in shuttle vehicle rollover after passenger grabs the wheel

    Two killed in shuttle vehicle rollover after passenger grabs the wheel

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-08-07 16:05:31 GMT

    Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.

    Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.