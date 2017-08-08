How to navigate driving when smoke is reducing visibility

Heavy smoke from several fires burning in Western Montana is filling Missoula valley and causing poor visibility along the highway.

As we head into the thick of the fire season, law enforcement is warning drivers to be prepared for smoke on the roadways.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol 2016 Annual Report, there were 125 accidents related to fog, smog or smoke last year. One of those resulted in a death. That number is down from 5 in 2015.

MHP Trooper Schwartz suggests people drive at speeds appropriate to conditions. Afternoons are usually the smokiest time of the day where visibility could become extremely reduced.

Schwartz says to break in a straight line and don't swerve to avoid hitting something. He also suggests traveling with your headlights on.

So far this season, there haven't been any smoke related accidents, although visibility has been reduced to only a few hundred feet in some areas, like near Seeley Lake and Superior.

There have also been several reports of people slowing or stopping on the highway to watch fires burn. Schwartz says this is extremely dangerous and should only be done at rest-stops or turnouts.