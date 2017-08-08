How to navigate driving when smoke is reducing visibility

Heavy smoke from several fires burning in Western Montana is filling Missoula valley and causing poor visibility along the highway.
As we head into the thick of the fire season, law enforcement is warning drivers to be prepared for smoke on the roadways.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol 2016 Annual Report, there were 125 accidents related to fog, smog or smoke last year. One of those resulted in a death. That number is down from 5 in 2015.
MHP Trooper Schwartz suggests people drive at speeds appropriate to conditions. Afternoons are usually the smokiest time of the day where visibility could become extremely reduced.
Schwartz says to break in a straight line and don't swerve to avoid hitting something. He also suggests traveling with your headlights on.
So far this season, there haven't been any smoke related accidents, although visibility has been reduced to only a few hundred feet in some areas, like near Seeley Lake and Superior.
There have also been several reports of people slowing or stopping on the highway to watch fires burn. Schwartz says this is extremely dangerous and should only be done at rest-stops or turnouts.
The festival will take place on August 5th from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm.
The festival will take place on August 5th from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm.
The first Great Bear brew fest will take place on Saturday August 5th in Depot Park in Kalispell.
The first Great Bear brew fest will take place on Saturday August 5th in Depot Park in Kalispell.
It was later determined that this call was false report, and there was no fire.
It was later determined that this call was false report, and there was no fire.
The incident has been cleared and traffic patterns have resumed to normal.
The incident has been cleared and traffic patterns have resumed to normal.
Still in the early planning phase Jentz tells us the project does not have a budget attached to it yet.
Still in the early planning phase Jentz tells us the project does not have a budget attached to it yet.
Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar.
Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar.
After seeing a record-breaking number of visitors in July, Glacier National Park will soon implement a new congestion plan for people parking at Logan Pass.
After seeing a record-breaking number of visitors in July, Glacier National Park will soon implement a new congestion plan for people parking at Logan Pass.
A Missoula man tonight is charged with negligent homicide after a rollover on I-90 that killed two people and injured seven others. James Bayford appeared in court Monday afternoon because of what police say he did Saturday night. Investigators say that on Saturday at about 8:00 p.m. he was a passenger in this party-vehicle that was shuttling people back to Missoula from a festival in rock creek called Testy-Fest.
A Missoula man tonight is charged with negligent homicide after a rollover on I-90 that killed two people and injured seven others. James Bayford appeared in court Monday afternoon because of what police say he did Saturday night. Investigators say that on Saturday at about 8:00 p.m. he was a passenger in this party-vehicle that was shuttling people back to Missoula from a festival in rock creek called Testy-Fest.
Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.
Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.
Sheriffs say the rock caused an "injury and severe laceration."
Sheriffs say the rock caused an "injury and severe laceration."
Becky was born and raised in the booming metropolis of Miles City, Montana! It's also where she met the nice man who would eventually become her husband.
Becky was born and raised in the booming metropolis of Miles City, Montana! It's also where she met the nice man who would eventually become her husband.
It's the backdrop for a literary masterpiece and a blockbuster motion picture: the Blackfoot River. And it's currently the focal point of a project to preserve thousands of acres of land and watersheds that lead in to it. Join ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall along 'A River that Runs Through It.'
It's the backdrop for a literary masterpiece and a blockbuster motion picture: the Blackfoot River. And it's currently the focal point of a project to preserve thousands of acres of land and watersheds that lead in to it. Join ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall along 'A River that Runs Through It.'