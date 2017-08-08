How to navigate driving when smoke is reducing visibility - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

How to navigate driving when smoke is reducing visibility

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Heavy smoke from several fires burning in Western Montana is filling Missoula valley and causing poor visibility along the highway. 

As we head into the thick of the fire season, law enforcement is warning drivers to be prepared for smoke on the roadways.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol 2016 Annual Report, there were 125 accidents related to fog, smog or smoke last year. One of those resulted in a death. That number is down from 5 in 2015.

MHP Trooper Schwartz suggests people drive at speeds appropriate to conditions. Afternoons are usually the smokiest time of the day where visibility could become extremely reduced.

Schwartz says to break in a straight line and don't swerve to avoid hitting something. He also suggests traveling with your headlights on.

So far this season, there haven't been any smoke related accidents, although visibility has been reduced to only a few hundred feet in some areas, like near Seeley Lake and Superior.

There have also been several reports of people slowing or stopping on the highway to watch fires burn. Schwartz says this is extremely dangerous and should only be done at rest-stops or turnouts.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Names released in deadly I-90 rollover

    Names released in deadly I-90 rollover

    Monday, August 7 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-08-07 23:01:11 GMT

    Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar. 

    Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar. 

  • Glacier sees one million visitors in July; set to implement congestion parking plan at Logan Pass

    Glacier sees one million visitors in July; set to implement congestion parking plan at Logan Pass

    Monday, August 7 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-08-08 02:22:45 GMT
    Glacier National ParkGlacier National Park

    After seeing a record-breaking number of visitors in July, Glacier National Park will soon implement a new congestion plan for people parking at Logan Pass. 

    After seeing a record-breaking number of visitors in July, Glacier National Park will soon implement a new congestion plan for people parking at Logan Pass. 

  • Missoula man faces charges following double fatal involving a Pub Crawler shuttle

    Missoula man faces charges following double fatal involving a Pub Crawler shuttle

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:46 AM EDT2017-08-08 04:46:56 GMT

    A Missoula man tonight is charged with negligent homicide after a rollover on I-90 that killed two people and injured seven others. James Bayford appeared in court Monday afternoon because of what police say he did Saturday night. Investigators say that on Saturday at about 8:00 p.m. he was a passenger in this party-vehicle that was shuttling people back to Missoula from a festival in rock creek called Testy-Fest.

    A Missoula man tonight is charged with negligent homicide after a rollover on I-90 that killed two people and injured seven others. James Bayford appeared in court Monday afternoon because of what police say he did Saturday night. Investigators say that on Saturday at about 8:00 p.m. he was a passenger in this party-vehicle that was shuttling people back to Missoula from a festival in rock creek called Testy-Fest.

  • Two killed in shuttle vehicle rollover after passenger grabs the wheel

    Two killed in shuttle vehicle rollover after passenger grabs the wheel

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-08-07 16:05:31 GMT

    Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.

    Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.

  • Mountain goats lead to air rescue in Gallatin County

    Mountain goats lead to air rescue in Gallatin County

    Monday, August 7 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-08-07 14:13:36 GMT

    Sheriffs say the rock caused an "injury and severe laceration." 

    Sheriffs say the rock caused an "injury and severe laceration." 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Becky Hillier

    Becky Hillier

    Becky was born and raised in the booming metropolis of Miles City, Montana! It's also where she met the nice man who would eventually become her husband.

    Becky was born and raised in the booming metropolis of Miles City, Montana! It's also where she met the nice man who would eventually become her husband.

  • Norman McLean's grandson promotes preservation of Blackfoot River

    Norman McLean's grandson promotes preservation of Blackfoot River

    Thursday, August 3 2017 12:58 AM EDT2017-08-03 04:58:05 GMT

    It's the backdrop for a literary masterpiece and a blockbuster motion picture: the Blackfoot River. And it's currently the focal point of a project to preserve thousands of acres of land and watersheds that lead in to it. Join ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall along 'A River that Runs Through It.'

    It's the backdrop for a literary masterpiece and a blockbuster motion picture: the Blackfoot River. And it's currently the focal point of a project to preserve thousands of acres of land and watersheds that lead in to it. Join ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall along 'A River that Runs Through It.'

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.