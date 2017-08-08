New fires near Eureka force evacuations

Multiple new wildfires are burning near Eureka after Monday night's lightening storm. The largest fire burning 4.4 miles up the foothill roads is causing evacuations.

Dispatchers at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in Eureka say evacuations have been issued for five roads: Sherman Creek Road, Griffith Creek Road, Therriault Creek Road, Stevens Road and Grave Creek Road.

The evacuation notices were sent at around 2 a.m.

Several places are also under pre-evacuation. Notices were sent directly to residents phones, or other online forms of communications. They've been told to be ready to go at a moments notice.