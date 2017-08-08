How to get your child back on a normal sleeping pattern for scho - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

How to get your child back on a normal sleeping pattern for school


BOZEMAN -

As summer winds down and the school year begins to rapidly approach, a common question is asked. How much sleep should students be getting to make sure they are well rested when they return to the classroom?

The National Jewish Health says that establishing a routine is key and recommends resetting a child’s sleep schedule at least two weeks before school starts.

As a parent,  how do you implement this? Well you can start moving your child’s bedtime earlier by about 15 minutes, and wake them up about 15 minutes earlier every morning.

You should also,

1.      Turn off all electronics 30 minutes before bedtime. This will allow your child time to wind down.

2.      Create a proper sleeping environment for your child; rooms should be cool, dark, and comfortable.

3.      Remove all technology out of the bedroom- this means computers, televisions, video games and cell phones.

4.      For a calming nighttime activity set time aside for reading.

