Volunteers wanted for MSU move in day

Montana State University is now putting the word out for volunteers, why? Because, we are just a couple weeks away from move in day! On August 23rd three thousand students will be showing up to MSU to start their college adventure.

You’re trying to get yourself organized for college, but you don’t know what to leave behind? Maybe this will help.

1. Your wardrobe- do not pack all of it. Dorm rooms are small and closets are even smaller. Instead, you can exchange your wardrobe when you take trips home.

2. Printer- a lot of students feel they need a printer, although it can be handy to have at your fingertips, you can print almost everywhere on campus, including the library.

3. Avoid duplicates- contact your new roommate before moving in and see what they are bringing. The last thing you need is multiple microwaves or mini fridges.

4. Anything high school themed- throughout your years of college you will be collecting so many free shirts of your university; you won’t have room for your high school gear.