State agencies launch website, hotline to report harmful algal b - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

State agencies launch website, hotline to report harmful algal blooms

Posted: Updated:
HELENA -

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are enlisting the public's help with identifying suspected Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs).

Officials said in a press release to ABC FOX Montana that HAB's are a seasonal phenomenon on Montana's lakes, reservoirs and ponds that can make people sick and even kill pets and livestock.

On Friday, the two agencies launched a HAB reporting website as well as a 24-hour hotline at 1-888-849-2938.

"Harmful Algal Blooms can present a health risk to people and animals," said Laura Williamson, state epidemiologist at DPHHS. 

Direct skin contact or inhalation of the toxic blue-green algae may cause irritation of the skin, eyes, nose, or throat and people may experience respiratory symptoms after exposure. 

Nationally, there have been no human deaths caused by HAB exposure. However, animal deaths, such as livestock, pets and wildlife, have been cause by HABs.

"In addition to educating folks about the danger, we're asking the public to be our eyes out in the field so we can respond quickly and hopefully prevent people, pets or livestock from getting sick," Williamson said.

The website allows users the time and date that an algal bloom is observed, upload photos of the bloom and pinpoint the GPS location. 

The site also includes the phone number for Poison Control, which should be called immediately if a HAB-related illness is suspected in a person or animal.

Blooms of potentially toxic blue-green algae appear as "pea soup," "grass clippings," or "green latex paint."  

The algae usually are suspended in the water column or aggregated into floating mats. They do not grow from the bottom as do mosses or "water weeds." 

Algae bloom in abundance this time of year on Montana's ponds, lakes and reservoirs. While not all varieties are harmful, some can produce dangerous cyanotoxins.

"Nationally this issue has gotten so much attention," said Eric Urban, DEQ Water Quality Planning Bureau Chief. In Montana, Hebgen Lake Reservoir had a confirmed HAB last summer that lasted into October with "alarming levels" of cyanotoxins, Urban said.

Photo: Algal Bloom in Salmon Lake, 2013
Courtesy: Clearwater Resource Council  

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Names released in deadly I-90 rollover

    Names released in deadly I-90 rollover

    Monday, August 7 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-08-07 23:01:11 GMT

    Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar. 

    Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar. 

  • Two killed in shuttle vehicle rollover after passenger grabs the wheel

    Two killed in shuttle vehicle rollover after passenger grabs the wheel

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-08-07 16:05:31 GMT

    Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.

    Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.

  • Mountain goats lead to air rescue in Gallatin County

    Mountain goats lead to air rescue in Gallatin County

    Monday, August 7 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-08-07 14:13:36 GMT

    Sheriffs say the rock caused an "injury and severe laceration." 

    Sheriffs say the rock caused an "injury and severe laceration." 

  • Funeral Procession Planned For Fallen Firefighter

    Funeral Procession Planned For Fallen Firefighter

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:49:26 GMT
    A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m.  The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
    A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m.  The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...

  • Norman McLean's grandson promotes preservation of Blackfoot River

    Norman McLean's grandson promotes preservation of Blackfoot River

    Thursday, August 3 2017 12:58 AM EDT2017-08-03 04:58:05 GMT

    It's the backdrop for a literary masterpiece and a blockbuster motion picture: the Blackfoot River. And it's currently the focal point of a project to preserve thousands of acres of land and watersheds that lead in to it. Join ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall along 'A River that Runs Through It.'

    It's the backdrop for a literary masterpiece and a blockbuster motion picture: the Blackfoot River. And it's currently the focal point of a project to preserve thousands of acres of land and watersheds that lead in to it. Join ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall along 'A River that Runs Through It.'

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Man arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide after crash

    Man arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide after crash

    Monday, August 7 2017 10:52 AM EDT2017-08-07 14:52:16 GMT
    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide for reportedly grabbing the steering wheel of a shuttle vehicle on Interstate 90 in western Montana, causing a rollover crash that killed two people and injured seven.      James William Bayford was booked into jail late Saturday. Records say he also faces a criminal endangerment charge. He was scheduled to appear in Justice Court Monday afternoon.      KGVO-AM r...
    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide for reportedly grabbing the steering wheel of a shuttle vehicle on Interstate 90 in western Montana, causing a rollover crash that killed two people and injured seven.      James William Bayford was booked into jail late Saturday. Records say he also faces a criminal endangerment charge. He was scheduled to appear in Justice Court Monday afternoon.      KGVO-AM r...

  • Governor orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen firefighters

    Governor orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen firefighters

    Friday, August 4 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-08-04 21:15:51 GMT

    Governor Steve Bullock has ordered all flags flown in the State of Montana to be at half-staff on August 5 to honor the memories of Trenton Johnson, Brent Witham "and all the wildland firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty." 

    Governor Steve Bullock has ordered all flags flown in the State of Montana to be at half-staff on August 5 to honor the memories of Trenton Johnson, Brent Witham "and all the wildland firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty." 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.