Glacier sees one million visitors in July; set to implement cong

Glacier sees one million visitors in July; set to implement congestion parking plan at Logan Pass

Glacier National Park Glacier National Park
WEST GLACIER -

After seeing a record-breaking number of visitors in July, Glacier National Park will soon implement a new congestion plan for people parking at Logan Pass. 

For the first time, visitation surpassed one million visitors in a single month. In a news release sent to ABC FOX Montana, the park recorded 1,009,665 visitors in July. That's up approximately 23-percent over visitation in 2016, also a record-setting year. 
 
In mid-July, the park held an emergency congestion management workshop to begin developing new congestion management strategies for areas outside the Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor, including the North Fork, Two Medicine, and Many Glacier. 

Preliminary solutions include reconfiguring some parking areas and providing time-limited parking adjacent to restrooms and camp stores. 
 
This summer has seen temporary traffic restrictions at all of those locations, as the number of cars looking to enter those areas has far exceeded physical capacity. 
 
In the next week, the park will implement a one-hour time limit for approximately 60 parking spaces up at Logan Pass. 

The intent of the time limit is to provide an opportunity for people hoping to make a quick stop, use the restroom, take a few pictures, and go for a short walk to be able to do so. 

The parking lot has routinely filled before 9 a.m. this summer, and continues to be full well into the late afternoon. 
 
"We ask that visitors bring their patience, prepare for significant parking delays, and expect more people on the trails this summer," said Superintendent Jeff Mow. "Glacier Country has a tremendous amount to offer its tourists. While people wait for times that are less crowded to visit the park, our surrounding public lands and local businesses can offer exceptional opportunities for people coming to see this spectacular region." 
 
In addition to the increase in visitors, the park also saw a comparable increase in the number of emergency medical calls, and total calls for ranger service. Year to date, the park has seen a 29% increase in emergency medical calls over last year.
 
"Rangers have been stretched pretty thin responding to the increased number of calls this summer," said Mow. "We deeply appreciate everyone who takes the time to really read up on trail conditions, wildlife safety, and what to bring with you on your trip. Every person who comes to the park well-prepared really helps us out as we strive to meet this increased demand."
 
The park has numerous resources on its website for people looking to plan for their trip, including videos about backcountry safety and descriptions of the top hazards in the park. 

