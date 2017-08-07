Oregon man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Oregon man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting

By Associated Press

DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) - An Oregon man who was shot after endangering Montana drivers and ramming a patrol car is hospitalized in critical condition.
    
Powell County Sheriff Scott Howard said Monday that 61-year-old Mark William Collins was shot at least four times in the shoulder and mouth with an AR-15 rifle as he drove his Dodge van toward a sheriff's deputy Friday morning north of Deer Lodge.
    
Howard says Collins displayed very erratic behavior including driving the wrong way on the interstate, forcing a vehicle into a ditch, trying to back into a patrol vehicle and trying to ram a pickup truck from behind.
    
Collins is in the intensive care unit at a Missoula hospital under guard. Howard says no charges have yet been filed.
    
The case is still being investigated and the officer involved remains on paid administrative leave.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

