Names released in deadly I-90 rollover

Names have been released for the victims of the deadly I-90 vehicle rollover. James Bayford is accused of killing Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson by allegedly pulling on the steering wheel of a Jeep driven by Carolyn Dunbar.

Bayford faces two counts of negligent homicide for Barlow and Anderson's deaths. He also faces six more counts of criminal endangerment.

Court documents state, "[the defendant] knowingly engaged in conduct that created a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to Carolyn Dunbar" as well as the other five passengers in the vehicle. All surviving occupants were transported to the hospital with injuries.

A trooper interviewed survivors who said that Dunbar was hired to shuttle people back and forth between Missoula and the Testicle Festival at Rock Creek. Dunbar was sitting next to her and survivors say he grabbed the wheel.

Bayford's BAC was .209. According to the affidavit, he says that the occupants of the Jeep kidnapped him. Everyone else denied this claim, saying he was a willing passenger who had been kicked out of the Festival.

The vehicle was traveling around 75-80 MPH on I-90 in Missoula County.

*Note* A previous version of this story incorrectly identified Joseph Blazevich as the victim. Bayford's charging documents identify Blazevich as one of the victims. Sheriffs tell us Barlow was carrying Blazevich's ID. They confirm the victims are Donny Barlow and Vannessa Anderson.