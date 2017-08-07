Montana sheriff injured when motorcycle hits deer

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A Montana sheriff was injured when his motorcycle struck a deer in central Montana.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin was injured Saturday in the collision near White Sulphur Springs. He was airlifted to a Great Falls hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.
Gootkin was wearing protective gear and said his helmet likely saved his life.
Monday, August 7 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:49:26 GMT
A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m. The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
Saturday, January 10 2015 4:33 PM EST2015-01-10 21:33:06 GMT
ROSEVILLE, Cali.- There is new, indisputable proof that Bigfoot exists, and has been spending most of his time in northern California. The footage was sent to a Paranormal group by a photographer/videographer who specializes in aerial videography using a quadcopter. A quadcopter is a drone that is lifted and propelled by 4 rotors.
Monday, August 7 2017 10:52 AM EDT2017-08-07 14:52:16 GMT
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide for reportedly grabbing the steering wheel of a shuttle vehicle on Interstate 90 in western Montana, causing a rollover crash that killed two people and injured seven. James William Bayford was booked into jail late Saturday. Records say he also faces a criminal endangerment charge. He was scheduled to appear in Justice Court Monday afternoon. KGVO-AM r...
Friday, August 4 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-08-04 21:15:51 GMT
Governor Steve Bullock has ordered all flags flown in the State of Montana to be at half-staff on August 5 to honor the memories of Trenton Johnson, Brent Witham "and all the wildland firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty."
Monday, August 7 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:54:24 GMT
A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery.
