Two killed in shuttle vehicle rollover after passenger grabs the wheel Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.

Funeral Procession Planned For Fallen Firefighter A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m. The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...

Finally, indisputable proof: Bigfoot spotted in northern California ROSEVILLE, Cali.- There is new, indisputable proof that Bigfoot exists, and has been spending most of his time in northern California. The footage was sent to a Paranormal group by a photographer/videographer who specializes in aerial videography using a quadcopter. A quadcopter is a drone that is lifted and propelled by 4 rotors.

Man arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide after crash MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide for reportedly grabbing the steering wheel of a shuttle vehicle on Interstate 90 in western Montana, causing a rollover crash that killed two people and injured seven. James William Bayford was booked into jail late Saturday. Records say he also faces a criminal endangerment charge. He was scheduled to appear in Justice Court Monday afternoon. KGVO-AM r...

Governor orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen firefighters Governor Steve Bullock has ordered all flags flown in the State of Montana to be at half-staff on August 5 to honor the memories of Trenton Johnson, Brent Witham "and all the wildland firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty."