Mountain goats lead to air rescue in Gallatin County

Mountain goats led to a large-scale rescue effort in Gallatin County on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's office said a family of three from Spokane was hiking on the Bridger Ridge Trail Sunday morning when they stopped to photograph some mountain goats. The goats knocked some rocks loose and sent a bowling ball sized rock rolling into a woman's leg. Sheriffs say the rock caused an "injury and severe laceration." The family called 9-1-1 for help.
Since it was such steep terrain, the woman was flown off the trail, then transported by ambulance to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital. The rest of the party was taken out by ATV.
Sheriff Brian Gootkin said the group was well prepared for the elements with food, water and head lamps. He said, "Mostly, we respond to good people doing good things who have a bad day. I don't know how you prepare for goat assassins, but I'm glad we could help these folks out."
Monday, August 7 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:49:26 GMT
A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m. The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m. The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Saturday, January 10 2015 4:33 PM EST2015-01-10 21:33:06 GMT
ROSEVILLE, Cali.- There is new, indisputable proof that Bigfoot exists, and has been spending most of his time in northern California. The footage was sent to a Paranormal group by a photographer/videographer who specializes in aerial videography using a quadcopter. A quadcopter is a drone that is lifted and propelled by 4 rotors.
ROSEVILLE, Cali.- There is new, indisputable proof that Bigfoot exists, and has been spending most of his time in northern California. The footage was sent to a Paranormal group by a photographer/videographer who specializes in aerial videography using a quadcopter. A quadcopter is a drone that is lifted and propelled by 4 rotors.
Monday, August 7 2017 10:52 AM EDT2017-08-07 14:52:16 GMT
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide for reportedly grabbing the steering wheel of a shuttle vehicle on Interstate 90 in western Montana, causing a rollover crash that killed two people and injured seven. James William Bayford was booked into jail late Saturday. Records say he also faces a criminal endangerment charge. He was scheduled to appear in Justice Court Monday afternoon. KGVO-AM r...
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide for reportedly grabbing the steering wheel of a shuttle vehicle on Interstate 90 in western Montana, causing a rollover crash that killed two people and injured seven. James William Bayford was booked into jail late Saturday. Records say he also faces a criminal endangerment charge. He was scheduled to appear in Justice Court Monday afternoon. KGVO-AM r...
Friday, August 4 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-08-04 21:15:51 GMT
Governor Steve Bullock has ordered all flags flown in the State of Montana to be at half-staff on August 5 to honor the memories of Trenton Johnson, Brent Witham "and all the wildland firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty."
Governor Steve Bullock has ordered all flags flown in the State of Montana to be at half-staff on August 5 to honor the memories of Trenton Johnson, Brent Witham "and all the wildland firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty."
Monday, August 7 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:54:24 GMT
A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery.
A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery.