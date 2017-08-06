New executive director bringing back celebration for Anaconda's founding history

The festival will take place on August 5th from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm.
The festival will take place on August 5th from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm.
The first Great Bear brew fest will take place on Saturday August 5th in Depot Park in Kalispell.
The first Great Bear brew fest will take place on Saturday August 5th in Depot Park in Kalispell.
It was later determined that this call was false report, and there was no fire.
It was later determined that this call was false report, and there was no fire.
The incident has been cleared and traffic patterns have resumed to normal.
The incident has been cleared and traffic patterns have resumed to normal.
Still in the early planning phase Jentz tells us the project does not have a budget attached to it yet.
Still in the early planning phase Jentz tells us the project does not have a budget attached to it yet.
Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.
Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.
Governor Steve Bullock has ordered all flags flown in the State of Montana to be at half-staff on August 5 to honor the memories of Trenton Johnson, Brent Witham "and all the wildland firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty."
Governor Steve Bullock has ordered all flags flown in the State of Montana to be at half-staff on August 5 to honor the memories of Trenton Johnson, Brent Witham "and all the wildland firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty."
Fire managers expect the Sunrise fire to be very active August 4, as hot temperatures return accompanied by changing wind directions. The fire is at 12,300 acres with just 10-percent containment.
Fire managers expect the Sunrise fire to be very active August 4, as hot temperatures return accompanied by changing wind directions. The fire is at 12,300 acres with just 10-percent containment.
Courtesy: Office of Emergency Services Interagency Fire Managers raised the Fire Danger to Extreme. Northwest Montana is currently experiencing critical fire conditions including extremely dry forest fuels; continued forecasting of temperatures above normal accompanied by low humidity, wind, and minimal precipitation; and competition for firefighting resources as many fires continue to burn across the State and the West.
Courtesy: Office of Emergency Services Interagency Fire Managers raised the Fire Danger to Extreme. Northwest Montana is currently experiencing critical fire conditions including extremely dry forest fuels; continued forecasting of temperatures above normal accompanied by low humidity, wind, and minimal precipitation; and competition for firefighting resources as many fires continue to burn across the State and the West.
The countdown is on for August 21st, for a total solar eclipse to arc across the continental United States for the first time in decades.
The countdown is on for August 21st, for a total solar eclipse to arc across the continental United States for the first time in decades.
Recently we brought you a report on the outbreak of kennel cough in Bozeman.
Recently we brought you a report on the outbreak of kennel cough in Bozeman.
Mixed emotions tonight locally following the announcement of the identity of the firefighter who died. For some, relief that it wasn't someone they knew, and of course for everyone, sadness that anyone died trying to fight this fire.
Mixed emotions tonight locally following the announcement of the identity of the firefighter who died. For some, relief that it wasn't someone they knew, and of course for everyone, sadness that anyone died trying to fight this fire.