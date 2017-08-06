New executive director bringing back celebration for Anaconda's founding history

The Anaconda Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 100 year anniversary of The Anaconda Smelter. At it's peak the smelter employed more than 5,000 men. It was demolished in 1981 and only the stack alone remains standing today. Executive Director Mary Johnston said "Marcus Daly built the smelter here and that's what built this town."

The smelter was celebrated with a large annual parade that featured treats for kids where they were given silver dollars and bags of candy, but this tradition was soon stopped after the smelter was demolished. Upon taking her position in April of this year Johnston made it a priority to bring the celebration back in a new way. Johnston said "I knew what it took to do this and the first thing was venue. Second thing was music and so on and setting the date."

The event takes place on the grounds of the Chamber of Commerce and the activities on the grounds feature a competitive cookout featuring three teams, a brew fest with nearby breweries,and musical act the Quebe Sisters.

This event serves as a pilot for the planning of next years celebration.