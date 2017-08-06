Two killed in shuttle vehicle rollover after passenger grabs the wheel

Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.

Trooper Ben Panas said nine people were in a modified Jeep Wrangler with after-market seating when it rolled over near mile marker 111 on I-90 East. Two people were pronounced dead on the scene. Seven other people had various levels of injuries. At least four people were wearing seat belts, but were still injured. Troopers say the Wrangler did have a roll cage, but its not clear if it had a cover.

The Montana Highway Patrol report said a 33-year-old Missoula woman and a 29-year-old Missoula man both died at the scene. They were not wearing seat belts.

Seven other passengers ranging in age from 23 to 59 were all injured. The MHP says these passengers included at least two different groups with people from Washington, Missoula, Helena and Seeley Lake.

Trooper Panas said a passenger grabbed the wheel which caused the vehicle to lose control and roll into the median. He said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this crash and they expect charges to be filed. At this point, MHP officials say they do not suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

These two fatalities mark the 114th and 115th fatalities on Montana's highways this year.