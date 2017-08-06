Two killed in shuttle vehicle rollover after passenger grabs the - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Two killed in shuttle vehicle rollover after passenger grabs the wheel

Posted: Updated:
BONNER -

Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.

Trooper Ben Panas said nine people were in a modified Jeep Wrangler with after-market seating when it rolled over near mile marker 111 on I-90 East. Two people were pronounced dead on the scene. Seven other people had various levels of injuries. At least four people were wearing seat belts, but were still injured. Troopers say the Wrangler did have a roll cage, but its not clear if it had a cover.

The Montana Highway Patrol report said a 33-year-old Missoula woman and a 29-year-old Missoula man both died at the scene. They were not wearing seat belts.

Seven other passengers ranging in age from 23 to 59 were all injured. The MHP says these passengers  included at least two different groups with people from Washington, Missoula, Helena and Seeley Lake.

Trooper Panas said a passenger grabbed the wheel which caused the vehicle to lose control and roll into the median. He said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this crash and they expect charges to be filed. At this point, MHP officials say they do not suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

These two fatalities mark the 114th and 115th fatalities on Montana's highways this year.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two killed in shuttle vehicle rollover after passenger grabs the wheel

    Two killed in shuttle vehicle rollover after passenger grabs the wheel

    Sunday, August 6 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-08-06 19:53:26 GMT

    Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.

    Troopers are investigating after an shuttle vehicle rolled over on Interstate 90 Saturday night near Bonner killing two and injuring seven.

  • Governor orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen firefighters

    Governor orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen firefighters

    Friday, August 4 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-08-04 21:15:51 GMT

    Governor Steve Bullock has ordered all flags flown in the State of Montana to be at half-staff on August 5 to honor the memories of Trenton Johnson, Brent Witham "and all the wildland firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty." 

    Governor Steve Bullock has ordered all flags flown in the State of Montana to be at half-staff on August 5 to honor the memories of Trenton Johnson, Brent Witham "and all the wildland firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty." 

  • Sunrise Fire update: August 4

    Sunrise Fire update: August 4

    Friday, August 4 2017 12:35 PM EDT2017-08-04 16:35:36 GMT

    Fire managers expect the Sunrise fire to be very active August 4, as hot temperatures return accompanied by changing wind directions. The fire is at 12,300 acres with just 10-percent containment.

    Fire managers expect the Sunrise fire to be very active August 4, as hot temperatures return accompanied by changing wind directions. The fire is at 12,300 acres with just 10-percent containment.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Extreme fire danger in Flathead and Glacier Park

    Extreme fire danger in Flathead and Glacier Park

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 3:11 PM EDT2017-08-01 19:11:57 GMT

    Courtesy: Office of Emergency Services Interagency Fire Managers raised the Fire Danger to Extreme. Northwest Montana is currently experiencing critical fire conditions including extremely dry forest fuels; continued forecasting of temperatures above normal accompanied by low humidity, wind, and minimal precipitation; and competition for firefighting resources as many fires continue to burn across the State and the West. 

    Courtesy: Office of Emergency Services Interagency Fire Managers raised the Fire Danger to Extreme. Northwest Montana is currently experiencing critical fire conditions including extremely dry forest fuels; continued forecasting of temperatures above normal accompanied by low humidity, wind, and minimal precipitation; and competition for firefighting resources as many fires continue to burn across the State and the West. 

  • The dangers of Kennel Cough, do you know the symptoms?

    The dangers of Kennel Cough, do you know the symptoms?

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:17 AM EDT2017-08-04 13:17:54 GMT

    Recently we brought you a report on the outbreak of kennel cough in Bozeman. 

    Recently we brought you a report on the outbreak of kennel cough in Bozeman. 

  • How to prepare for the solar eclipse on August 21st

    How to prepare for the solar eclipse on August 21st

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:43 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:43:08 GMT

    The countdown is on for August 21st, for a total solar eclipse to arc across the continental United States for the first time in decades. 

    The countdown is on for August 21st, for a total solar eclipse to arc across the continental United States for the first time in decades. 

  • Support for fallen firefighter

    Support for fallen firefighter

    Friday, August 4 2017 1:42 AM EDT2017-08-04 05:42:41 GMT

    Mixed emotions tonight locally following the announcement of the identity of the firefighter who died. For some, relief that it wasn't someone they knew, and of course for everyone, sadness that anyone died trying to fight this fire. 

    Mixed emotions tonight locally following the announcement of the identity of the firefighter who died. For some, relief that it wasn't someone they knew, and of course for everyone, sadness that anyone died trying to fight this fire. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.