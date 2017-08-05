Flags flown at half-staff in honor of fallen firefighters

Governor Steve Bullock issued a proclamation on August 4th that on Saturday August 5th all flags would be flown at half-staff in honor of two firefights who were killed in the line of duty.

Nineteen year old Trenton Johnson was killed by a falling tree on July 19th while fighting the Lolo Peak fire in Seeley Lake. Two weeks later twenty nine year old Brent Witham was also killed by a falling tree on duty at the Lolo Peak fire.

Governor Bullock’s proclamation states “On The 68th Anniversary Of The Mann Gulch Fire We Remember The Courage And Sacrifice Of All The Men And Women Who Have Lost Their Lives Fighting Wildfires To Protect The People Of Montana.”