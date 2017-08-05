"Raise a glass to raise a community"- Great Bear brew fest - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

"Raise a glass to raise a community"- Great Bear brew fest

KALISPELL -

The first Great Bear festival is taking place on August 5th in Depot Park in Kalispell.  This event features beer, wine and hard cider from around the country and is organized by local Rotary clubs around the Flathead.  Mark Rohweder with the event tells us the Great Bear festival gave the Rotary clubs in the Flathead Valley and unique opportunity to build community and work together.

Rohweder explains, “Even within the clubs people may not know each other and this is a great chance to do something together and have fun.”

Organizers have been planning this event for ten months and Rohweder is anxious for people to start arriving.  With over a thousand glasses ready for the event Rohweder is hopeful that attendance numbers will be high.  All proceeds made from this event will go back to benefitting rotary organizations around the country.

Debbi Waldenberg with the event tells us choosing Kalispell as the location to host the event was intentional.  Waldenberg tells us Kalispell is centrally located and the organizers wanted a location that was accessible to everyone.

Waldenberg says,” Kalispell is of the Flathead Valley so that’s another reason to bring us all here, instead of being spread out in Whitefish, Bigfork and all of that.  I used to live in Great Falls and it was different because everyone is in their own little spot.  So it will be really nice to bring everybody together.”

The slogan of today’s event mirrors the community spirit.  “Raise a glass to raise a community.”

The festival will take place on August 5th from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

