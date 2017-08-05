How to prepare for the solar eclipse on August 21st - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

How to prepare for the solar eclipse on August 21st

BOZEMAN -

The countdown is on for August 21st for a total solar eclipse to arc across the continental United States for the first time in decades.

The relatively thin path will sweep across portions of 14 US states stretching from the Pacific Northwest through the heartland with the optimal view down in Kentucky. 

 The big thing scientists say is to know where to go. For Montana, they say the best place to go is the southern tip of Montana, but scientists say you don't have to travel far to see the partial eclipse. 

A total solar eclipse is when the moon moves between the sun and earth lasting for up to three hours from beginning to end. 

The lunar shadow will darken the sky, temperatures will drop and bright stars will appear at a time that is normally broad daylight.

ABC FOX spoke with Angela Des Jardins, a MSU scientist, says there is nothing like a total eclipse.

“It's pitch black in the middle the day time,” said Angela Des Jardins. “You just see the ghostly halo around the atmosphere around the sun. It really is a completely different experience. On Montana the very southern part of Montana there's like 5 miles that are in the path of totality.”

Des Jardins says in Bozeman, the partial eclipse will begin at roughly 10 a.m. and will peak at 11:36 a.m.

Regardless of how or where people view the eclipse, Des Jardins encourages everyone to take the time to experience the extraordinary happening.

Another way to prepare for the eclipse is to get eclipse glasses.

Des Jardins says it is the best way to protect your eyes while watching the eclipse. Wearing normal sunglasses can harm your eyes.

You can find the eclipse sunglasses online or in stores for less than ten dollars so you don't have to miss a minute of the event. 

