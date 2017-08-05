How to prepare for the solar eclipse on August 21st

Governor Steve Bullock has ordered all flags flown in the State of Montana to be at half-staff on August 5 to honor the memories of Trenton Johnson, Brent Witham "and all the wildland firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty."
An AMBER ALERT was sent out at 8 p.m. Friday night. The alert was sent out for a Green Subaru Wagon in the Missoula area. Updates to follow.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lewis and Clark County officials have released the name of a 1-year-old boy who died after a reported accidental shooting at a residence north of Helena.
Mixed emotions tonight locally following the announcement of the identity of the firefighter who died. For some, relief that it wasn't someone they knew, and of course for everyone, sadness that anyone died trying to fight this fire.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the shooting death of a Montana sheriff's deputy in May. Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson filed notice on July 25 with the 1st Judicial District Court in Townsend.
Pre-evacuation notices have been issued to those residents in the Seeley Lake area. We spoke with resident Peggy McChesney who is no stranger to fires. Her husband started as a smoke jumper and then became a fire manager.
A 25-year-old man is dead after a late night accident in Missoula's Northside, August 3. According to Sergeant Travis Walsh, police responded to a report that a truck hit a man walking on Rogers Street near the cemetery's entrance.
Bust out your boots and cowboy hat, Livingston Classic PBR is back this weekend. Starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, the Livingston Classic is a local favorite every summer as it brings in top bull riders and bulls from around the world.
