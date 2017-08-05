Stevensville Creamery Picnic Festival - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Stevensville Creamery Picnic Festival



The 105th annual Stevensville creamery picnic is happening this weekend.

Lots of arts and crafts booths, live music, food trucks and food booths.

This is the longest continuously running festival in Montana.

It started in 1911, when the old creamery co-op burned down.

The townspeople rebuilt it, and the owner threw a huge picnic for the entire town - - and it’s continued every year ever since.

On Saturday, there's a 5K, a 10K, and a family fun run, a parade starts at 11:00, and a barbeque contest.

Friday evening, ABC FOX Montana’s David Winter judged the “Anything-but” barbeque contest, with Beef Wellington, Dutch-oven pizza, tri-tip with béarnaise and asparagus, and other delicacies.

For more information and a schedule of events, you can go to www.creamerypicnic.com.

  • Governor orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen firefighters

    Friday, August 4 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-08-04 21:15:51 GMT

    Governor Steve Bullock has ordered all flags flown in the State of Montana to be at half-staff on August 5 to honor the memories of Trenton Johnson, Brent Witham "and all the wildland firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty." 

  • Pre-evacuation ordered for Seeley Lake

    Thursday, August 3 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-08-03 22:02:20 GMT
    Pre-evacuation notices have been issued to those residents in the Seeley Lake area.  We spoke with resident Peggy McChesney who is no stranger to fires.  Her husband started as a smoke jumper and then became a fire manager. 

  • Support for fallen firefighter

    Friday, August 4 2017 1:42 AM EDT2017-08-04 05:42:41 GMT

    Mixed emotions tonight locally following the announcement of the identity of the firefighter who died. For some, relief that it wasn't someone they knew, and of course for everyone, sadness that anyone died trying to fight this fire. 

  • Pedestrian killed, struck by truck in Northside accident

    Friday, August 4 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-08-04 17:35:56 GMT

    A 25-year-old man is dead after a late night accident in Missoula's Northside, August 3. According to Sergeant Travis Walsh, police responded to a report that a truck hit a man walking on Rogers Street near the cemetery's entrance. 

  • Actor Kevin Costner looking for Montana TV stars

    Friday, August 4 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-08-04 19:42:55 GMT

    If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A  new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras. 

  • Montana man fatally shoots 1-year-old son

    Thursday, August 3 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-08-03 16:51:24 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lewis and Clark County officials are still investigating after a Helena man killed his 1-year-old son in a reported accidental shooting.

  • Norman McLean's grandson promotes preservation of Blackfoot River

    Thursday, August 3 2017 12:58 AM EDT2017-08-03 04:58:05 GMT

    It's the backdrop for a literary masterpiece and a blockbuster motion picture: the Blackfoot River. And it's currently the focal point of a project to preserve thousands of acres of land and watersheds that lead in to it. Join ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall along 'A River that Runs Through It.'

  • Missoula man tries for American Ninja Warrior

    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:28:09 GMT

    Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.” 

