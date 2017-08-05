Stevensville Creamery Picnic Festival

The 105th annual Stevensville creamery picnic is happening this weekend.

Lots of arts and crafts booths, live music, food trucks and food booths.

This is the longest continuously running festival in Montana.

It started in 1911, when the old creamery co-op burned down.

The townspeople rebuilt it, and the owner threw a huge picnic for the entire town - - and it’s continued every year ever since.

On Saturday, there's a 5K, a 10K, and a family fun run, a parade starts at 11:00, and a barbeque contest.

Friday evening, ABC FOX Montana’s David Winter judged the “Anything-but” barbeque contest, with Beef Wellington, Dutch-oven pizza, tri-tip with béarnaise and asparagus, and other delicacies.

For more information and a schedule of events, you can go to www.creamerypicnic.com.