Scammer tricking residents to evacuate early

Many Montanans are under pre-evacuation orders preparing to leave their homes at a moments notice.

Sunrise Fire officials said residents under pre-evacuation are being tricked into thinking they need to evacuate immediately.

About a couple of days ago, a resident in the Lozeau area was approached by a man in a gray hat, wearing a white and gray shirt with jeans.

According to Mineral County Sheriff, Tom Bauer, the man told the resident to leave immediately, but it didn't stop there.

"In the following day we received another call from someone else about an individual telling them to evacuate immediately,” said Sheriff Bauer.

Bauer said only law enforcement officers and fire officials have the authority to tell residents to evacuate.

He added if residents are unsure of someone, they should ask for their name and credentials.

However, ABC FOX Montana was able to talk to one resident under pre-evacuation for the Sunrise Fire about this incident.

"It’s just a low thing to do… I'm sure it’s to steal your stuff. Clean your stuff out and get your stuff and get your personal possessions,” said Kevin Donally, a resident currently in pre-evacuation.

Public Information Officer, Jill Cobb, with the Sunrise Fire said residents in Quartez Flats and Sunrise are in stage two evacuations.

"I want folks to know stage three evacuation orders remains for Verde Creek residents along the Road 450 and for residents in Quartez Creek,” said Cobb.

Sheriff Tom Bauer said the man posing as an official has not been found yet.

If you have information regarding this scam, please contact the Mineral County Sheriff's Office.