Bulls, riders showcased at Livingston Classic PBR this Saturday

Bust out your boots and cowboy hat, Livingston Classic PBR is back this weekend.

Starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, the Livingston Classic is a local favorite every summer as it brings in top bull riders and bulls from around the world.

"We love this town, we love the community here,” says Andy Watson, the Livingston PBR Classic Producer. “People show up for it and they love to have a good time. They're excited to see these bulls and cowboys come every year."

The Livingston Classic PBR is part of the Pro Touring Division, and Watson says a lot of talent is on display.

“There are two athletes that make up this match and they [bulls] are as big a part as any cowboy…They get a lot of respect there's a lot of money put into them and a lot of care take for these bulls,” Watson said.

More than entertainment, Watson says PBR and rodeo are part of Montanan's identity.

"Rodeo is such a big part of Montana's heritage and Montanans like to keep that and that heritage strong and keep that western way of lifestyle strong."

ABC FOX Montana is a proud sponsor of the Livingston Classic PBR and we will be bringing you two broadcasts of the event.

The first will be on august 13th from 8 p.m. to 10 pm.

We will then have an encore two days later.

Both will be on your SWX Channel.