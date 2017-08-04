Bulls, riders showcased at Livingston Classic PBR this Saturday

Bust out your boots and cowboy hat, Livingston Classic PBR is back this weekend.
Starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, the Livingston Classic is a local favorite every summer as it brings in top bull riders and bulls from around the world.
"We love this town, we love the community here,” says Andy Watson, the Livingston PBR Classic Producer. “People show up for it and they love to have a good time. They're excited to see these bulls and cowboys come every year."
The Livingston Classic PBR is part of the Pro Touring Division, and Watson says a lot of talent is on display.
“There are two athletes that make up this match and they [bulls] are as big a part as any cowboy…They get a lot of respect there's a lot of money put into them and a lot of care take for these bulls,” Watson said.
More than entertainment, Watson says PBR and rodeo are part of Montanan's identity.
"Rodeo is such a big part of Montana's heritage and Montanans like to keep that and that heritage strong and keep that western way of lifestyle strong."
ABC FOX Montana is a proud sponsor of the Livingston Classic PBR and we will be bringing you two broadcasts of the event.
The first will be on august 13th from 8 p.m. to 10 pm.
We will then have an encore two days later.
Both will be on your SWX Channel.
Pre-evacuation notices have been issued to those residents in the Seeley Lake area. We spoke with resident Peggy McChesney who is no stranger to fires. Her husband started as a smoke jumper and then became a fire manager.
A 25-year-old man is dead after a late night accident in Missoula's Northside, August 3. According to Sergeant Travis Walsh, police responded to a report that a truck hit a man walking on Rogers Street near the cemetery's entrance.
Mixed emotions tonight locally following the announcement of the identity of the firefighter who died. For some, relief that it wasn't someone they knew, and of course for everyone, sadness that anyone died trying to fight this fire.
If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lewis and Clark County officials are still investigating after a Helena man killed his 1-year-old son in a reported accidental shooting.
It's the backdrop for a literary masterpiece and a blockbuster motion picture: the Blackfoot River. And it's currently the focal point of a project to preserve thousands of acres of land and watersheds that lead in to it. Join ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall along 'A River that Runs Through It.'
Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.”
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lewis and Clark County officials have released the name of a 1-year-old boy who died after a reported accidental shooting at a residence north of Helena.
