First Great Bear brew fest comes to Kalispell

The first Great Bear brew fest will take place on Saturday August 5th in Depot Park in Kalispell.

Starting at 3:00 p.m. live music will serenade you while you try regional beers, wines, and hard ciders.

The standard admission fee is twenty five dollars for those twenty one and older and those under the age of thirteen will be admitting free of charge.

If you really want to splurge VIP passes are one hundred and twenty five dollars and that will get you access to a private tent with tables and chairs will free beer and appetizers.

Photo courtesy of Pixabay