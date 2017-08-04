Interior watchdog reviewing Zinke's calls to Alaska senators

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press



WASHINGTON (AP) - The Interior Department's internal watchdog says she is investigating phone calls by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to Alaska's Republican senators seeking support for the GOP health care bill.



Deputy Inspector General Mary Kendall says her office is launching a "preliminary investigation" of Zinke's July 26 calls to Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan. The Alaska Dispatch News reported that Zinke warned the senators of repercussions for their state if Murkowski failed to support the bill.



Murkowski was one of three Republicans to vote against the bill, which later failed in the Senate. She said last week she did not consider the call from Zinke a threat.



Democratic Reps. Frank Pallone of New Jersey and Raul Grijalva of Arizona asked Kendall and the Government Accountability Office to review Zinke's actions.

