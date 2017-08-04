Governor orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen firefighter - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Governor orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen firefighters

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Governor Steve Bullock has ordered all flags flown in the State of Montana to be at half-staff on August 5 to honor the memories of Trenton Johnson, Brent Witham "and all the wildland firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty." 

Johnson and Witham both died from snags while fighting wildfires in Montana. Johnson, 19, was a new firefighter living in Bozeman. He was killed while fighting the Seeley Lake fires. Witham, 29, died while battling the Lolo Peak Fire. 

