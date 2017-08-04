Montana deputy shoots at suspect during pursuit

DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) - A southwestern Montana sheriff's deputy fired shots at a suspect as the suspect drove toward him on a rural road north of Deer Lodge.



Powell County Sheriff Scott Howard declined to release any information about the suspect on Friday afternoon.



Howard said the pursuit began at around 4:30 a.m. with reports of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 90. The deputy and Montana Highway Patrol troopers were unable to locate the wrong-way vehicle on the interstate.



Howard says the deputy eventually spotted it on a secondary road. At one point the driver backed into the patrol car, then sped off. Howard says the suspect reached the end of the pavement on a county road and turned around and drove toward the deputy, who fired shots.



The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

