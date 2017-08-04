Sapphire Complex fires: August 4 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Sapphire Complex fires: August 4

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
Goat Creek Fire - Courtesy: NWS Goat Creek Fire - Courtesy: NWS

Courtesy Northern Rockies Incident Management Team

Goat Creek Fire: 7,563 acres, 45% contained. Firefighters continued patrol and mop up along Rock Creek Road. Crews patrolled and monitored the area around structures along Brewster Creek. Aerial resources provided assistance in holding line on the fire’s east edge. Fire resources established direct line tying into roads on the northwest side of the fire. Today, crews will continue to hold the line along Brewster Creek and the north side of the fire. Indirect fireline will continue to be constructed on the east side.

Little Hogback Fire: 9,110 acres, 0% contained. Fire resources constructed indirect line to the east utilizing heavy equipment and handcrews. On the southwest portion of the fire, crews made good progress with burning operations to begin tying fireline into rock scree. Firefighters will continue to prep structures and provide protection in the Red and Yellow evacuation zones today. The heavy equipment taskforce continues to establish indirectFire resources secured Sliderock Fire: 825 acres, 20% contained.

line on the east side of fire by improving road systems. firelines on the south and east edges of the fire as well as continued to build fireline to existing trails. Aircraft provided support to ground resources with aerial delivery of retardant. Fire resources will continue to hold the line today with assistance from aerial resources.

Resources Threatened: Private property and structures in the Rock Creek drainage are threatened. Other resources threatened include a Bonneville Power Administration powerline and a communication site.

Evacuations: For the Sapphire Complex, the Granite County Sheriff has issued the following evacuation orders: Red evacuation order (mandatory evacuation) from Hogback Homestead south to Stony Creek and the Sliderock Mountain area; Yellow evacuation orders (pre-evacuation) for the northern portion of Rock Creek drainage from approximately Babcock Creek south to Bobcat Creek, from Butte Cabin south to Hogback Homestead, and from Stony Creek south to the Kyle G. Bohrnsen Memorial Bridge.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pre-evacuation ordered for Seeley Lake

    Pre-evacuation ordered for Seeley Lake

    Thursday, August 3 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-08-03 22:02:20 GMT
    Rice Ridge FireRice Ridge Fire

    Pre-evacuation notices have been issued to those residents in the Seeley Lake area.  We spoke with resident Peggy McChesney who is no stranger to fires.  Her husband started as a smoke jumper and then became a fire manager. 

    Pre-evacuation notices have been issued to those residents in the Seeley Lake area.  We spoke with resident Peggy McChesney who is no stranger to fires.  Her husband started as a smoke jumper and then became a fire manager. 

  • Pedestrian killed, struck by truck in Northside accident

    Pedestrian killed, struck by truck in Northside accident

    Friday, August 4 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-08-04 17:35:56 GMT

    A 25-year-old man is dead after a late night accident in Missoula's Northside, August 3. According to Sergeant Travis Walsh, police responded to a report that a truck hit a man walking on Rogers Street near the cemetery's entrance. 

    A 25-year-old man is dead after a late night accident in Missoula's Northside, August 3. According to Sergeant Travis Walsh, police responded to a report that a truck hit a man walking on Rogers Street near the cemetery's entrance. 

  • Support for fallen firefighter

    Support for fallen firefighter

    Friday, August 4 2017 1:42 AM EDT2017-08-04 05:42:41 GMT

    Mixed emotions tonight locally following the announcement of the identity of the firefighter who died. For some, relief that it wasn't someone they knew, and of course for everyone, sadness that anyone died trying to fight this fire. 

    Mixed emotions tonight locally following the announcement of the identity of the firefighter who died. For some, relief that it wasn't someone they knew, and of course for everyone, sadness that anyone died trying to fight this fire. 

  • Actor Kevin Costner looking for Montana TV stars

    Actor Kevin Costner looking for Montana TV stars

    Friday, August 4 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-08-04 19:42:55 GMT

    If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A  new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras. 

    If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A  new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras. 

  • Montana man fatally shoots 1-year-old son

    Montana man fatally shoots 1-year-old son

    Thursday, August 3 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-08-03 16:51:24 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lewis and Clark County officials are still investigating after a Helena man killed his 1-year-old son in a reported accidental shooting.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lewis and Clark County officials are still investigating after a Helena man killed his 1-year-old son in a reported accidental shooting.

  • Norman McLean's grandson promotes preservation of Blackfoot River

    Norman McLean's grandson promotes preservation of Blackfoot River

    Thursday, August 3 2017 12:58 AM EDT2017-08-03 04:58:05 GMT

    It's the backdrop for a literary masterpiece and a blockbuster motion picture: the Blackfoot River. And it's currently the focal point of a project to preserve thousands of acres of land and watersheds that lead in to it. Join ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall along 'A River that Runs Through It.'

    It's the backdrop for a literary masterpiece and a blockbuster motion picture: the Blackfoot River. And it's currently the focal point of a project to preserve thousands of acres of land and watersheds that lead in to it. Join ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall along 'A River that Runs Through It.'

  • Missoula man tries for American Ninja Warrior

    Missoula man tries for American Ninja Warrior

    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:28:09 GMT

    Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.” 

    Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.” 

  • Dangers of snags while fighting wildfires

    Dangers of snags while fighting wildfires

    Friday, August 4 2017 12:52 PM EDT2017-08-04 16:52:54 GMT

    Within the past few weeks, two firefighters have lost their lives in the line of duty. 

    Within the past few weeks, two firefighters have lost their lives in the line of duty. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.