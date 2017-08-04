Sapphire Complex fires: August 4

Courtesy Northern Rockies Incident Management Team

Goat Creek Fire: 7,563 acres, 45% contained. Firefighters continued patrol and mop up along Rock Creek Road. Crews patrolled and monitored the area around structures along Brewster Creek. Aerial resources provided assistance in holding line on the fire’s east edge. Fire resources established direct line tying into roads on the northwest side of the fire. Today, crews will continue to hold the line along Brewster Creek and the north side of the fire. Indirect fireline will continue to be constructed on the east side.



Little Hogback Fire: 9,110 acres, 0% contained. Fire resources constructed indirect line to the east utilizing heavy equipment and handcrews. On the southwest portion of the fire, crews made good progress with burning operations to begin tying fireline into rock scree. Firefighters will continue to prep structures and provide protection in the Red and Yellow evacuation zones today. The heavy equipment taskforce continues to establish indirectFire resources secured Sliderock Fire: 825 acres, 20% contained.



line on the east side of fire by improving road systems. firelines on the south and east edges of the fire as well as continued to build fireline to existing trails. Aircraft provided support to ground resources with aerial delivery of retardant. Fire resources will continue to hold the line today with assistance from aerial resources.



Resources Threatened: Private property and structures in the Rock Creek drainage are threatened. Other resources threatened include a Bonneville Power Administration powerline and a communication site.



Evacuations: For the Sapphire Complex, the Granite County Sheriff has issued the following evacuation orders: Red evacuation order (mandatory evacuation) from Hogback Homestead south to Stony Creek and the Sliderock Mountain area; Yellow evacuation orders (pre-evacuation) for the northern portion of Rock Creek drainage from approximately Babcock Creek south to Bobcat Creek, from Butte Cabin south to Hogback Homestead, and from Stony Creek south to the Kyle G. Bohrnsen Memorial Bridge.