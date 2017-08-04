Lolo Peak Fire update: August 4

It was later determined that this call was false report, and there was no fire.
The incident has been cleared and traffic patterns have resumed to normal.
Still in the early planning phase Jentz tells us the project does not have a budget attached to it yet.
According to the Pacific Northwest Research Station, prolonged wildfires can actual damage soil.
On August 2nd, the hospital announced that Pamela Robertson will be the new CEO and will start at Kalispell Regional Medical Center on September 15th, 2017.
Pre-evacuation notices have been issued to those residents in the Seeley Lake area. We spoke with resident Peggy McChesney who is no stranger to fires. Her husband started as a smoke jumper and then became a fire manager.
A 25-year-old man is dead after a late night accident in Missoula's Northside, August 3. According to Sergeant Travis Walsh, police responded to a report that a truck hit a man walking on Rogers Street near the cemetery's entrance.
Mixed emotions tonight locally following the announcement of the identity of the firefighter who died. For some, relief that it wasn't someone they knew, and of course for everyone, sadness that anyone died trying to fight this fire.
If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lewis and Clark County officials are still investigating after a Helena man killed his 1-year-old son in a reported accidental shooting.
It's the backdrop for a literary masterpiece and a blockbuster motion picture: the Blackfoot River. And it's currently the focal point of a project to preserve thousands of acres of land and watersheds that lead in to it. Join ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall along 'A River that Runs Through It.'
Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.”
Within the past few weeks, two firefighters have lost their lives in the line of duty.
