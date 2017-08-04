Lolo Peak Fire update: August 4

Retardant will continue to be used to limit the fire’s spread to the west into the Johnny Creek drainage and north into Dick Creek.

Aerial ignition will be evaluated for use in the South Fork Lolo Creek to limit the southern spread and keep the fire west of the Bitterroot divide. Crews are making excellent progress with line construction as they work south toward Brooks Creek.

Alternate lines are still being identified and constructed. Excavators, wood chippers, and dump trucks will work removing slash piles next to the control lines.

Work will continue along the Elk Meadows Road preparing it for use as a primary control line.