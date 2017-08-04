Coroner identifies boy fatally shot in Helena Valley

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lewis and Clark County officials have released the name of a 1-year-old boy who died after a reported accidental shooting at a residence north of Helena.



Coroner Bryan Backeberg said Friday that Nicholas Anthony Bowers was shot by his father on Tuesday evening.



The sheriff's office says the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation and more information isn't expected to be released for about a week.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)