Pedestrian killed, struck by truck in Northside accident

A 25-year-old man is dead after a late night accident in Missoula's Northside, August 3.

According to Sergeant Travis Walsh, police responded to a report that a truck hit a man walking on Rogers Street near the cemetery's entrance. Both the vehicle and the victim were eastbound.

Although CPR was performed, the man was pronounced dead.

Walsh says Missoula Police are still investigating and it's too early to say if charges will be pressed. He noted that the 29-year-old driver has been very cooperative.