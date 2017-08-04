Burdette Fire update: August 4 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Burdette Fire update: August 4

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

Gusty winds expected on ridgelines will most likely lead to increased fire behavior as a cold front moves over the area. An additional hotshot crew arrives today to assist in securing line completely around the fire.

Crews will search out and extinguish all pockets of heat near the recently completed containment line.

Helicopters will drop water to support firefighters on the ground.

The fire is at 645 acres with 45-percent containment. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pre-evacuation ordered for Seeley Lake

    Pre-evacuation ordered for Seeley Lake

    Thursday, August 3 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-08-03 22:02:20 GMT
    Rice Ridge FireRice Ridge Fire

    Pre-evacuation notices have been issued to those residents in the Seeley Lake area.  We spoke with resident Peggy McChesney who is no stranger to fires.  Her husband started as a smoke jumper and then became a fire manager. 

    Pre-evacuation notices have been issued to those residents in the Seeley Lake area.  We spoke with resident Peggy McChesney who is no stranger to fires.  Her husband started as a smoke jumper and then became a fire manager. 

  • Actor Kevin Costner looking for Montana TV stars

    Actor Kevin Costner looking for Montana TV stars

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:52 AM EDT2017-08-04 13:52:02 GMT

    MISSOULA- If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A  new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras. 

    MISSOULA- If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A  new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras. 

  • Support for fallen firefighter

    Support for fallen firefighter

    Friday, August 4 2017 1:42 AM EDT2017-08-04 05:42:41 GMT

    Mixed emotions tonight locally following the announcement of the identity of the firefighter who died. For some, relief that it wasn't someone they knew, and of course for everyone, sadness that anyone died trying to fight this fire. 

    Mixed emotions tonight locally following the announcement of the identity of the firefighter who died. For some, relief that it wasn't someone they knew, and of course for everyone, sadness that anyone died trying to fight this fire. 

  • Montana man fatally shoots 1-year-old son

    Montana man fatally shoots 1-year-old son

    Thursday, August 3 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-08-03 16:51:24 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lewis and Clark County officials are still investigating after a Helena man killed his 1-year-old son in a reported accidental shooting.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lewis and Clark County officials are still investigating after a Helena man killed his 1-year-old son in a reported accidental shooting.

  • Pedestrian killed, struck by truck in Northside accident

    Pedestrian killed, struck by truck in Northside accident

    Friday, August 4 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-08-04 17:35:56 GMT

    A 25-year-old man is dead after a late night accident in Missoula's Northside, August 3. According to Sergeant Travis Walsh, police responded to a report that a truck hit a man walking on Rogers Street near the cemetery's entrance. 

    A 25-year-old man is dead after a late night accident in Missoula's Northside, August 3. According to Sergeant Travis Walsh, police responded to a report that a truck hit a man walking on Rogers Street near the cemetery's entrance. 

  • Missoula man tries for American Ninja Warrior

    Missoula man tries for American Ninja Warrior

    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:28:09 GMT

    Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.” 

    Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.” 

  • Norman McLean's grandson promotes preservation of Blackfoot River

    Norman McLean's grandson promotes preservation of Blackfoot River

    Thursday, August 3 2017 12:58 AM EDT2017-08-03 04:58:05 GMT

    It's the backdrop for a literary masterpiece and a blockbuster motion picture: the Blackfoot River. And it's currently the focal point of a project to preserve thousands of acres of land and watersheds that lead in to it. Join ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall along 'A River that Runs Through It.'

    It's the backdrop for a literary masterpiece and a blockbuster motion picture: the Blackfoot River. And it's currently the focal point of a project to preserve thousands of acres of land and watersheds that lead in to it. Join ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall along 'A River that Runs Through It.'

  • Officials identify murder suspect who killed self

    Officials identify murder suspect who killed self

    Thursday, August 3 2017 6:22 PM EDT2017-08-03 22:22:18 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Ravalli County officials have identified a murder suspect who killed himself as police approached his vehicle in Missoula last week.

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Ravalli County officials have identified a murder suspect who killed himself as police approached his vehicle in Missoula last week.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.