Sunrise Fire update: August 4

Fire managers expect the Sunrise fire to be very active August 4, as hot temperatures return accompanied by changing wind directions. The fire is at 12,300 acres with just 10-percent containment.

Crews will look for opportunities to slow the fire’s progress as it creeps down towards Quartz Creek on the south. Mop-up and snag removal continues in Sunrise and Quartz Flats.

Structure protection work continues in Verde Creek, removing fuel around homes and using helicopters to drop water and slow the fire’s progress at the head of Verde Creek.

If conditions allow, a burning operation will be initiated south of VerdeCreekk in the Brushy Creek drainage to slow the fire’s progress to the north. Crews continue to patrol communities on both sides of I-90 for spot fires.