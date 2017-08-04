Report of a false fire in Lakeside

According to the Somers/Lakeside Facebook page on August 3rd Somers/Lakeside Fire Department responded to a wild lane fire call in the area of Bierney Creek and Bear Mountain Rd. When they arrived they could not locate any fires. When dispatchers called the reporting party back the person hung up several times and apparently was intoxicated. It was later determined that this call was a false report, and there was no fire.

This call unnecessarily tied up the Flathead County 911 dispatchers, 1 engine and 1 tender from Lakeside, 1 engine from Somers, MHP, FCSO and 2 DNRC engines. These emergency responders would not have been able to respond to other emergencies because they were tied up. This is very dangerous and the reporting party was visited by a Flathead County Deputy.

Photo courtesy of Somers/Lakeside Fire Department