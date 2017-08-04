Actor Kevin Costner looking for Montana TV stars

MISSOULA- If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen.

A new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras. Casting calls will be held in Missoula and Hamilton this weekend.

The series will star Kevin Costner and is about a family fighting to keep ownership of a ranch in the u-s.

They're looking for men and women of all different ethnicities, ages 14 and up. Casting calls on Saturday will be in Missoula at the downtown Holiday Inn.

On Sunday, casting calls will be in Hamilton at the Bitterroot river Inn. The pay is anywhere between 100 and 150 dollars per day.

Shooting dates are happening in Darby and Livingston on august 14th through the 25th