The dangers of Kennel Cough, do you know the symptoms?

Recently we brought you a report on the outbreak of kennel cough in Bozeman. Kennel cough can be extremely dangerous for your dog and could lead to death, that’s why it is important to recognize the symptoms.

Just like humans have colds, kennel cough can be caused by different viruses. According to Pet WebMD, if your dog is hacking away or making constant sounds like he's choking on something, he may have a case of kennel cough.

Here are the symptoms that dog owners need to pay attention to: