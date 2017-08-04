Everything you need to know about the Sweet Pea Festival - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Everything you need to know about the Sweet Pea Festival

Posted: Updated:

The famous Sweet Pea Festival takes place today! The festival that brings in all different types of entertainment to the city of Bozeman starts at 3:45pm with gates opening at 3pm.

Kris Olenicki Festival Director, listed the top three performances that you do not want to miss.

On Saturday, 4:30pm at the bowl the Groovaloos will perform. The Groovaloos perform hip/hop and street dance into a mix of a storytelling. They have been performing over a decade and defy gravity on stage.

On the family stage Nuclassica will be performing. Their performance will also take place on Saturday as well, but at 2:45pm. They mix classical instruments with modern music.

Finally, Olenicki says you don’t want to miss Moon Taxi or The Motet. The Motet will perform Friday evening at 8pm in the bowl; While Moon Taxi will play Saturday at 8pm in the bowl.

All passes last all weekend and prices range from 30 dollars for Friday, 25 dollars for Saturday and 15 for Sunday.

As for Law Enforcement and safety at the event, Bozeman Police Sgt. Travis Munter says they have it covered.

Munter said, “We do have extra guys coming into work at the festival to both be another layer of safety and security  for everybody and also great way for the community to interact with the officers at the department. One of the biggest issues that we have with the festival is the large number of people coming in and driving around the area.”

Munter also said that there will be a Bozeman PD headquarters set up at the festival, so if you have any problems at all or just want to say hi, stop by. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pre-evacuation ordered for Seeley Lake

    Pre-evacuation ordered for Seeley Lake

    Thursday, August 3 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-08-03 22:02:20 GMT
    Rice Ridge FireRice Ridge Fire

    Pre-evacuation notices have been issued to those residents in the Seeley Lake area.  We spoke with resident Peggy McChesney who is no stranger to fires.  Her husband started as a smoke jumper and then became a fire manager. 

    Pre-evacuation notices have been issued to those residents in the Seeley Lake area.  We spoke with resident Peggy McChesney who is no stranger to fires.  Her husband started as a smoke jumper and then became a fire manager. 

  • Support for fallen firefighter

    Support for fallen firefighter

    Friday, August 4 2017 1:42 AM EDT2017-08-04 05:42:41 GMT

    Mixed emotions tonight locally following the announcement of the identity of the firefighter who died. For some, relief that it wasn't someone they knew, and of course for everyone, sadness that anyone died trying to fight this fire. 

    Mixed emotions tonight locally following the announcement of the identity of the firefighter who died. For some, relief that it wasn't someone they knew, and of course for everyone, sadness that anyone died trying to fight this fire. 

  • Montana man fatally shoots 1-year-old son

    Montana man fatally shoots 1-year-old son

    Thursday, August 3 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-08-03 16:51:24 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lewis and Clark County officials are still investigating after a Helena man killed his 1-year-old son in a reported accidental shooting.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lewis and Clark County officials are still investigating after a Helena man killed his 1-year-old son in a reported accidental shooting.

  • Officials identify murder suspect who killed self

    Officials identify murder suspect who killed self

    Thursday, August 3 2017 6:22 PM EDT2017-08-03 22:22:18 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Ravalli County officials have identified a murder suspect who killed himself as police approached his vehicle in Missoula last week.

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Ravalli County officials have identified a murder suspect who killed himself as police approached his vehicle in Missoula last week.

  • Norman McLean's grandson promotes preservation of Blackfoot River

    Norman McLean's grandson promotes preservation of Blackfoot River

    Thursday, August 3 2017 12:58 AM EDT2017-08-03 04:58:05 GMT

    It's the backdrop for a literary masterpiece and a blockbuster motion picture: the Blackfoot River. And it's currently the focal point of a project to preserve thousands of acres of land and watersheds that lead in to it. Join ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall along 'A River that Runs Through It.'

    It's the backdrop for a literary masterpiece and a blockbuster motion picture: the Blackfoot River. And it's currently the focal point of a project to preserve thousands of acres of land and watersheds that lead in to it. Join ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall along 'A River that Runs Through It.'

  • Missoula man tries for American Ninja Warrior

    Missoula man tries for American Ninja Warrior

    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:28:09 GMT

    Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.” 

    Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.” 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Downtown Kalispell to get a major face lift

    Downtown Kalispell to get a major face lift

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:50:53 GMT

    Still in the early planning phase Jentz tells us the project does not have a budget attached to it yet. 

    Still in the early planning phase Jentz tells us the project does not have a budget attached to it yet. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.