Everything you need to know about the Sweet Pea Festival

The famous Sweet Pea Festival takes place today! The festival that brings in all different types of entertainment to the city of Bozeman starts at 3:45pm with gates opening at 3pm.

Kris Olenicki Festival Director, listed the top three performances that you do not want to miss.

On Saturday, 4:30pm at the bowl the Groovaloos will perform. The Groovaloos perform hip/hop and street dance into a mix of a storytelling. They have been performing over a decade and defy gravity on stage.

On the family stage Nuclassica will be performing. Their performance will also take place on Saturday as well, but at 2:45pm. They mix classical instruments with modern music.

Finally, Olenicki says you don’t want to miss Moon Taxi or The Motet. The Motet will perform Friday evening at 8pm in the bowl; While Moon Taxi will play Saturday at 8pm in the bowl.

All passes last all weekend and prices range from 30 dollars for Friday, 25 dollars for Saturday and 15 for Sunday.

As for Law Enforcement and safety at the event, Bozeman Police Sgt. Travis Munter says they have it covered.

Munter said, “We do have extra guys coming into work at the festival to both be another layer of safety and security for everybody and also great way for the community to interact with the officers at the department. One of the biggest issues that we have with the festival is the large number of people coming in and driving around the area.”

Munter also said that there will be a Bozeman PD headquarters set up at the festival, so if you have any problems at all or just want to say hi, stop by.