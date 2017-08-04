Support for fallen firefighter

Pre-evacuation notices have been issued to those residents in the Seeley Lake area. We spoke with resident Peggy McChesney who is no stranger to fires. Her husband started as a smoke jumper and then became a fire manager.
Pre-evacuation notices have been issued to those residents in the Seeley Lake area. We spoke with resident Peggy McChesney who is no stranger to fires. Her husband started as a smoke jumper and then became a fire manager.
Mixed emotions tonight locally following the announcement of the identity of the firefighter who died. For some, relief that it wasn't someone they knew, and of course for everyone, sadness that anyone died trying to fight this fire.
Mixed emotions tonight locally following the announcement of the identity of the firefighter who died. For some, relief that it wasn't someone they knew, and of course for everyone, sadness that anyone died trying to fight this fire.
Numbers are up by 30% compared to last year and this year’s June visitation numbers broke last year’s.
Numbers are up by 30% compared to last year and this year’s June visitation numbers broke last year’s.
HELENA- Montana officials are closing Seeley Lake so that crews can safely draw the water to fight a nearby fire.
HELENA- Montana officials are closing Seeley Lake so that crews can safely draw the water to fight a nearby fire.
Law enforcement has arrested Caressa Hardy for 2013 murders of Thomas Korjack and Robert Orozco. A witness who was close to Hardy came forward with details in 2016. On August 1, police had enough evidence to move forward.
Law enforcement has arrested Caressa Hardy for 2013 murders of Thomas Korjack and Robert Orozco. A witness who was close to Hardy came forward with details in 2016. On August 1, police had enough evidence to move forward.
A firefighter was struck by a tree while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire.
A firefighter was struck by a tree while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 51-year-old western Montana woman is charged with killing two men in March 2013. Their bodies have not been found.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 51-year-old western Montana woman is charged with killing two men in March 2013. Their bodies have not been found.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lewis and Clark County officials are still investigating after a Helena man killed his 1-year-old son in a reported accidental shooting.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lewis and Clark County officials are still investigating after a Helena man killed his 1-year-old son in a reported accidental shooting.