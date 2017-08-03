St. James Community Health Needs Assessment results to arrive next week

St. James Healthcare is required to have a health needs assessment every 3-5 years. The last assessment was in 2014 where one of the biggest needs assessed was obesity.

Linda McGillen said "25.5 percent of children who are ages 5 to 17 are considered overweight." Since the assessment St. James partnered with the community to come up with a solution. Those solutions are the Kids Coalition and Kids 360. Kids Coalition aims to make parents aware of the community events that kids exercise while Kids 360 focuses on nutrition. McGillen said "This program is a 7 week program that teaches not just the children, but their families. It's a family program to teach them how to teach them how to live a healthier lifestyle."

The program partners with physicians who assess children and their families for qualification. Families who are accepted into the program work with fitness experts who teach exercise regimens and nutritionists who teach kids how to eat healthy and teach parents how to cook healthy.

St. James Healthcare will announce a date and time for a meeting where they will share the results of the assessment next week.