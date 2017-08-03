Dangers of snags while fighting wildfires

Within the past few weeks, two firefighters have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Both Trenton Johnson & Brent Witham were killed by fallen trees while fighting Montana’s wildfires.

ABCFOX Montana spoke to fire officials with Lolo Peak Fire about the dangerous of snags.

Fire Information Officer with the Lolo Peak Fire Mark Struble said snags are dead trees that fall.

Struble added some snags can be deceiving sometimes because they can look completely healthy without looking dead.

"Sometimes a tree that looks like it's nice, green and alive but it might be already dead inside,” said Struble.

He continued to say snags can even weigh a ton and drop within seconds, but firefighters are well equipped for the worse to come.

"Well, snags can weigh tons and tons. You can definitely don't want to get clipped by it or certainly have it come down on you. There's a reason why they wear heavy chaps, helmets, and gloves,” said Struble.

When firefighters are able to detect snags they try to remove them, but only if it’s necessary.

But keep in mind, removing these snags can be dangerous too.

"Looked at the angle of the tree and decide where to lay it down. They look at the truck and decide where to cut and hopefully drop when it should go. But these trees might hit other trees or fall into a different direction,” said Struble.

Even though firefighters are professionals with handling snags sometimes things can always go wrong.

"People specialized in it and are very good. And take all the precautions but accidents can still happen,” said Struble.

Thursday night, the Lolo Peak Fire officials will have a meeting regarding fire and incident update at 7 P.M. at Florence Baptist Church.