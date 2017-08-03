Sweet Pea Festival celebrates 40th year

The annual Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts starts tomorrow in Bozeman and added excitement is in the air as it is the 40th year of the arts festival.

Exec. Director of the Festival, Kris Olenicki, says she wasn’t here for the first festival decades ago, but talking to founders, they weren’t sure it would last.

"Everyone I've talked to they were like, we never thought it would last this long, and obviously it has because Bozeman is a great arts supporting community,” Olenicki said.

Sweet Pea brings in artists, musicians, performers and vendors from all around the world.

"It shows how much the community loves to come together it is a rest weekend for everybody, I mean we're celebrating music and theater and dance and of course activities,” Olenicki said. “Just everybody coming together. I get all mushy about it."

Along with supporting the arts during the festival, any profits Sweet Pea makes beyond its operating costs are given out as grants to other Bozeman arts groups.

Pre-sale ticket prices end Thursday at midnight, but tickets will be available at the gate.

Here is a link their website: http://sweetpeafestival.org/