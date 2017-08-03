Officials identify murder suspect who killed self

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Ravalli County officials have identified a murder suspect who killed himself as police approached his vehicle in Missoula last week.



Sheriff Steve Holton says 32-year-old Christopher Ray Phillips shot himself in the head during a traffic stop early on July 26. Phillips was being sought in the shooting death of 45-year-old Cassandra Dean Morrison of Butte. Her body was found on the side of the road in Jefferson City - between Butte and Helena - on July 23.



An autopsy found Morrison died of gunshot wounds.



Ravalli County officers investigated Phillips' death because it occurred during a traffic stop. That investigation found that a police officer was giving verbal commands to the occupants of the vehicle when Phillips shot himself in the head. Two other people in the vehicle were taken into custody.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)