Arrest warrant issued for man allegedly connected to attempted kidnapping

An arrest warrant has been issued for 45-year-old Brian Young, of Missoula. Young is being sought in connection with an Attempted Kidnapping that occurred early morning on August 3 at a local casino.

Law enforcement says if you see Young, do not approach. He is considered armed and dangerous. Call 9-1-1 immediately.

Young is a white male, approximately 5'11/190 lbs, short brown hair and blue eyes. He is known to be driving a 1994 Toyota 4-Runner, maroon in color and bearing MT Lic.