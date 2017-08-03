Name released of firefighter killed on duty

The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott has released the name of the firefighter who died August 2 as Brent M. Witham, 29, of Mentone, California.

Witham’s death is the result of a “tree felling” accident that occurred while he was assigned to the Lolo Peak fire.

"As a department, our hearts go out to the Witham family, members of the U.S. Forest Service family, and all wildland firefighters across the nation," the Office said.

Witham is the second firefighter to die this year due to a falling tree.