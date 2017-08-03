Lolo Peak Fire progress update

The Lolo Peak Fire continues its movement into the Cedar Creek drainage to the north and east, producing single and group tree torching.

On the west side of the South Fork Lolo Creek near the ridge line the fire is progressing slowly toward Dick Creek. The established retardant line along the ridge between South Fork Lolo Creek and Johnny Creek, and then extended into Dick Creek, was reinforced with additional retardant and is holding the fire east of the Johnny Creek drainage.



Retardant will continue to be used to limit the fire’s spread to the west and north. Aerial ignition will be evaluated for use on both the east and west sides of the South Fork Lolo Creek to limit southern growth and keep the fire west of the Bitterroot divide.

Crews are making excellent progress with line construction as they work south toward Brooks Creek. Alternate lines are still being identified and constructed. Excavators, wood chippers, and dump trucks will work removing slash piles next to the control lines.

Firefighters and heavy equipment are working along the Elk Meadows Road preparing it for use as a primary control line.

Wednesday 59,000 gallon of retardant was dropped for a total to date of 237,000 gallons. Fire fighters are close to completing prepping of homes in the Mormon Peak road area. The southern perimeter of the fire experienced little movement so no aerial ignition was necessary.

Heavy equipment resources worked northwest of the fire along the Elk Meadows Road moving toward the Idaho state line.