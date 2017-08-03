Montana man fatally shoots 1-year-old son

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lewis and Clark County officials are still investigating after a Helena man killed his 1-year-old son in a reported accidental shooting.



Sheriff's Capt. Brent Colbert says no charges have been filed, but the Tuesday evening shooting remains under investigation. Officials have not released the names of the man or the boy.



Coroner Bryan Backeberg says an autopsy was completed on Wednesday and he was awaiting results.

