Dog Walker Watch, coming to a neighborhood near you?

Move over neighborhood watch a cuter patrol is taking over, Dog Walker Watch. According to the humane society of the United States, there are over seventy five million dog owners across the nation. That means every day thousands of neighbors are walking their dog throughout the community. That’s where dog walker watch comes into play.

It encourages people when out walking their dog to open their eyes and ears and help local law enforcement if something suspicious is happening in their community.

The National Association of Town Watch created the Dog Walker Watch program to teach dog walkers how to be community observers and how to report suspicious behavior to local law enforcement.

This includes looking out for open doors, fences, or anything suspicious that seems out of the ordinary. So far more than one thousand communities have signed up for this new program.

Bozeman Police Sgt. Travis Munter had this to say about the , “To have people out semi organized and keeping their eyes opened when they are walking their dogs is something that’s always welcomed. We encourage everyone that doesn’t see something that is quite right to or suspicious to fill free to call us. Often times, what they see is suspicious it may be nothing, but it may be a critical piece to something.

If you are thinking about registering your community, click here.