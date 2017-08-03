Station 2 fire fighters respond to fire on Victoria Lane lot in Butte

Shortly after 9PM a fire was reported to authorities on a lot located between Victoria Lane and Renz Drive. When fire fighters arrived the grass surrounding the lot was engulfed in flames as well as an extreme sports ramp that was on the property.

A group of young adults were prepping ramps for a late evening run while fireworks were in use. An ATV was not in use at the time, but a spark was noticed in the grass and quickly engulfed a foam pit located between the ramp. Witnesses on the scene begin to attempt to put out the flame, but the dry weather conditions along with winds quickly ignited the blaze.

Even though smoke could be seen as far as I-90 there were no injuries reported. Firefighters used blitz monitors and fire lines to quickly contain the blaze and put it out. Assistant Chief and Fire Marshall of the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department Brian Doherty said "Accidents happen. This was an accident by a group of young kids who were out here having good clean fun until one of them decided to throw a firework and they see the repercussions."