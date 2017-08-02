Griz Softball Coach Pinkerton Leaving for ISU - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Griz Softball Coach Pinkerton Leaving for ISU

Posted: Updated:

Montana Sports Information--

Jamie Pinkerton, who needed just three seasons to take the Montana softball program from startup to champion, was announced as Iowa State’s new head coach on Wednesday morning.

The 2016 and ’17 Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year, Pinkerton was an assistant at Iowa State for four years before being hired by Montana in August 2013.

Iowa State, which lost its head coach nine days ago, began its pursuit of Pinkerton last week.

“I thought my time had come and gone to ever be considered an up-and-comer, so I didn’t think an opportunity like this would ever arise,” said Pinkerton, who accepted the job on Tuesday while he was in Ames.

Jamie Trachsel, hired by Iowa State just 14 months ago, was named the new coach at Minnesota last Monday. By Tuesday, ISU administrators had reached out to their counterparts at Montana, seeking permission to talk to Pinkerton.

Recruiting last week in California, Pinkerton flew home on Friday, spent the weekend in Missoula, then traveled to Ames on Monday afternoon.

“In their eyes, obviously I was a good fit to come back, but it was not an easy decision,” said Pinkerton. “There were some deep conversations with my wife and son over the weekend.

“It was never my intention for Montana to be a stepping-stone job, but it was a decision both professionally and personally that seems to fit.”

There is the Power 5 side of it, with its multi-year contracts, attractive salaries, larger staffs and collegiate softball played at the highest level, but what tipped the scales for Pinkerton was family.

His parents and his wife Dori’s parents, all in their 70s, will now be within driving distance. And his daughter, Sarah, who will graduate with an engineering degree from Iowa State in December, has already accepted a job in Ames and will be getting married this fall.

“It was based on softball but family weighed heavily as well,” said Pinkerton, who coached Montana to 16 wins in 2015, the first year of the program. The Grizzlies won 29 games in 2016, then 35 last spring while winning the Big Sky Conference and advancing to the NCAA tournament.

“Obviously we take great pride in what we’ve been able to build here, so it wasn’t like we were looking to get out of Montana. It was a tough decision to make.”

A national search will be conducted to find Pinkerton’s replacement.

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Griz Softball Coach Pinkerton Leaving for ISU

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-08-03 01:35:58 GMT
    Montana Sports Information-- Jamie Pinkerton, who needed just three seasons to take the Montana softball program from startup to champion, was announced as Iowa State’s new head coach on Wednesday morning. The 2016 and ’17 Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year, Pinkerton was an assistant at Iowa State for four years before being hired by Montana in August 2013. Iowa State, which lost its head coach nine days ago, began its pursuit of Pinkerton last week. “I ...
    Montana Sports Information-- Jamie Pinkerton, who needed just three seasons to take the Montana softball program from startup to champion, was announced as Iowa State’s new head coach on Wednesday morning. The 2016 and ’17 Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year, Pinkerton was an assistant at Iowa State for four years before being hired by Montana in August 2013. Iowa State, which lost its head coach nine days ago, began its pursuit of Pinkerton last week. “I ...

  • Frontier Conference Football Media Day Comes to Great Falls

    Frontier Conference Football Media Day Comes to Great Falls

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-08-02 03:44:41 GMT

    Carroll College and MSU-Northern excited to start football season

    Carroll College and MSU-Northern excited to start football season

  • NBA Coach and Analyst Jeff Van Gundy to Speak at Carroll

    NBA Coach and Analyst Jeff Van Gundy to Speak at Carroll

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 10:16 PM EDT2017-07-27 02:16:02 GMT

    Former New York Knicks and Houston Rockets head coach and current ESPN/ABC NBA Analyst Jeff Van Gundy will come to Carroll as a speaker at the annual men's basketball fundraising banquet.

    Former New York Knicks and Houston Rockets head coach and current ESPN/ABC NBA Analyst Jeff Van Gundy will come to Carroll as a speaker at the annual men's basketball fundraising banquet.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Griz Softball Coach Pinkerton Leaving for ISU

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-08-03 01:35:58 GMT
    Montana Sports Information-- Jamie Pinkerton, who needed just three seasons to take the Montana softball program from startup to champion, was announced as Iowa State’s new head coach on Wednesday morning. The 2016 and ’17 Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year, Pinkerton was an assistant at Iowa State for four years before being hired by Montana in August 2013. Iowa State, which lost its head coach nine days ago, began its pursuit of Pinkerton last week. “I ...
    Montana Sports Information-- Jamie Pinkerton, who needed just three seasons to take the Montana softball program from startup to champion, was announced as Iowa State’s new head coach on Wednesday morning. The 2016 and ’17 Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year, Pinkerton was an assistant at Iowa State for four years before being hired by Montana in August 2013. Iowa State, which lost its head coach nine days ago, began its pursuit of Pinkerton last week. “I ...

  • Gubrud is among 22 players on Walter Payton Award Watch List

    Gubrud is among 22 players on Walter Payton Award Watch List

    Courtesy: EWU AthleticsCourtesy: EWU Athletics

    Gubrud broke the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision record for passing yards with 5,160 last season. In all, he broke three FCS records, seven Big Sky Conference marks and 18 EWU records.

    Gubrud broke the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision record for passing yards with 5,160 last season. In all, he broke three FCS records, seven Big Sky Conference marks and 18 EWU records.

  • Vandals open Fall camp

    Vandals open Fall camp

    Vandals open up season on Aug. 31 vs. Sacramento StateVandals open up season on Aug. 31 vs. Sacramento State

    The Idaho football team held its first practice of fall camp Tuesday evening, officially getting the 2017 season underway.

    The Idaho football team held its first practice of fall camp Tuesday evening, officially getting the 2017 season underway.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Second firefighter killed while battling Lolo Peak Fire

    Second firefighter killed while battling Lolo Peak Fire

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:38:12 GMT

    A firefighter was struck by a tree while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire.

    A firefighter was struck by a tree while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire.

  • Extreme fire danger in Flathead and Glacier Park

    Extreme fire danger in Flathead and Glacier Park

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 3:11 PM EDT2017-08-01 19:11:57 GMT

    Courtesy: Office of Emergency Services Interagency Fire Managers raised the Fire Danger to Extreme. Northwest Montana is currently experiencing critical fire conditions including extremely dry forest fuels; continued forecasting of temperatures above normal accompanied by low humidity, wind, and minimal precipitation; and competition for firefighting resources as many fires continue to burn across the State and the West. 

    Courtesy: Office of Emergency Services Interagency Fire Managers raised the Fire Danger to Extreme. Northwest Montana is currently experiencing critical fire conditions including extremely dry forest fuels; continued forecasting of temperatures above normal accompanied by low humidity, wind, and minimal precipitation; and competition for firefighting resources as many fires continue to burn across the State and the West. 

  • One year investigation ends with arrest for double-murder

    One year investigation ends with arrest for double-murder

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 12:50 PM EDT2017-08-02 16:50:32 GMT

    Law enforcement has arrested Caressa Hardy for 2013 murders of Thomas Korjack and Robert Orozco. A witness who was close to Hardy came forward with details in 2016. On August 1, police had enough evidence to move forward. 

    Law enforcement has arrested Caressa Hardy for 2013 murders of Thomas Korjack and Robert Orozco. A witness who was close to Hardy came forward with details in 2016. On August 1, police had enough evidence to move forward. 

  • Seeley Lake residents in evacuation warning

    Seeley Lake residents in evacuation warning

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 3:50 PM EDT2017-08-01 19:50:00 GMT

    Residents in Seeley Lake are being told to prepare to evacuate. 

    Residents in Seeley Lake are being told to prepare to evacuate. 

  • Seeley Lake 'closed' so firefighters can douse nearby fire

    Seeley Lake 'closed' so firefighters can douse nearby fire

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 5:08 AM EDT2017-08-02 09:08:10 GMT

    HELENA- Montana officials are closing Seeley Lake so that crews can safely draw the water to fight a nearby fire.  

    HELENA- Montana officials are closing Seeley Lake so that crews can safely draw the water to fight a nearby fire.  

  • Traveling couple fears the worst after Moose Lake evacuations

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-08-02 15:07:57 GMT

    David Huda and his girlfriend Leanne McNamee visit Moose Lake every year with Leanne's family. 

    David Huda and his girlfriend Leanne McNamee visit Moose Lake every year with Leanne's family. 

  • Seeley Lake surrounded in smoke with growing Rice Ridge and Liberty fires

    Seeley Lake surrounded in smoke with growing Rice Ridge and Liberty fires

    Monday, July 31 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-08-01 03:56:33 GMT

    The small town of Seeley Lake is covered in smoke, with two wildfires burning nearby: the Liberty Fire and the Rice Ridge Fire. Take a look at these photos of the Rice Ridge Fire, burning three miles northeast of Seeley Lake.

    The small town of Seeley Lake is covered in smoke, with two wildfires burning nearby: the Liberty Fire and the Rice Ridge Fire. Take a look at these photos of the Rice Ridge Fire, burning three miles northeast of Seeley Lake.

  • Evacuation warnings for residents by Highway 83

    Evacuation warnings for residents by Highway 83

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-08-01 20:18:16 GMT

    Missoula Country Sheriff's Office deputies are issuing an evacuation warning for residents on both sides of Highway 83 south of Rice Ridge Road and immediately south of Cottonwood Lakes Road east of Highway 83 and extending through Double Arrow Ranch.

    Missoula Country Sheriff's Office deputies are issuing an evacuation warning for residents on both sides of Highway 83 south of Rice Ridge Road and immediately south of Cottonwood Lakes Road east of Highway 83 and extending through Double Arrow Ranch.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.