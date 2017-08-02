Homeowner preps home for wildfire season

Over 500 fire officials are working with the Sapphire Complex Fires which continues to burn in the Rock Creek area.

Currently, Little Hogback Fire is the biggest fire covering more than 7,000 acres and is under evacuation.

Goat Creek Fire still remains under evacuation warnings and Slide Rock Fire remains under evacuation.

ABCFOX Montana talked to one resident who’s under evacuation warning with the Goat Creek Fire and said she has been handling the whole situation just fine.

For resident, Debra Peltier, she said dealing with the now second largest fire hasn't been too concerning to for her as of yet.

Peltier said she has always been proactive in prepping her home for any type of fire.

She added after experiencing an awful fire back in 2000 in the rock creek area and living in a forest area, you just have to be prepared.

"You need to have a green zone, make sure your limbed up and no ladder fuels. I mean I could go down the list and check, check and check. But that’s what you have to do,” said Peltier.

For the most part, she said the worst part of this fire is the smoke.

Peltier said she has an allergy to fire smoke and tries to stay inside.

This Wednesday night there is a meeting for the Sapphire Complex Fire at Philipsburg High School at 7 P.M.