Missoula man tries for American Ninja Warrior

Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior.

“The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.” Whalen says.

So he went to work… He dropped 15 pounds in 9 months, and began sculpting his body in ways that even proved his own friends and family wrong.

“As soon as I started adjusting my body to where it needs to be, they were all like ‘oh wow he is actually doing this’” Whalen says.

Getting in shape is hard, but getting on the show itself is harder.

Whalen had a little help from his workout partner and childhood friend Will Johns.

“I was pretty proud when that video sent. After that, there was no turning back.” Johns says.

“When I was talking with the directors too, they were saying “This is a reality TV show. They want a personality. They want to show that you are not boring I guess.” Whalen says.

The producers invited him to Denver for qualifying, where he was number 17 on the list of candidates. But the week before he left, Whalen received a phone call…

“You know we would love to have you on here, but just so you know, we only get to ten or twelve, just because of the time limit.” Whalen says.

Whalen just missed the cut. It would’ve been easy for him to quit, but that’s not what a Ninja Warrior does.

“I told the producers that, and they said good, we have your video, we know who are you, we already know you.” Whalen says.

“The personality we don’t have to work on. The Montana image that we don’t have to work on, they are nothing. He has that down pat. I mean when they call him, he is wearing his cowboy boots and Levis… it doesn’t get more Montana than that.” Johns says with a laugh.

So Whalen will continue to push himself to new heights, all in hopes of eventually hitting that red buzzer.

“I want to try it out, I want to do those courses. I want to qualify. I know I have been watching it recently, and I know that I can do it. So it would be a great honor to do it.” Whalen says.