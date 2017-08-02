Missoula man tries for American Ninja Warrior

Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.”
Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.”
Both Capital City high school football teams finished strong last season and the Helena squads put on pads for the first time in 2017 at their annual team camps.
Both Capital City high school football teams finished strong last season and the Helena squads put on pads for the first time in 2017 at their annual team camps.
The Billings Mustangs opened the second half of their season with a 6-5 win over the Great Falls Voyagers on the back of Jake Turnbull's two-run homerun.
The Billings Mustangs opened the second half of their season with a 6-5 win over the Great Falls Voyagers on the back of Jake Turnbull's two-run homerun.
The loss coupled with the Missoula Osprey's win would give Missoula the first half playoff berth in the North Division.
The loss coupled with the Missoula Osprey's win would give Missoula the first half playoff berth in the North Division.
Still in the early planning phase Jentz tells us the project does not have a budget attached to it yet.
Still in the early planning phase Jentz tells us the project does not have a budget attached to it yet.
According to the Pacific Northwest Research Station, prolonged wildfires can actual damage soil.
According to the Pacific Northwest Research Station, prolonged wildfires can actual damage soil.
On August 2nd, the hospital announced that Pamela Robertson will be the new CEO and will start at Kalispell Regional Medical Center on September 15th, 2017.
On August 2nd, the hospital announced that Pamela Robertson will be the new CEO and will start at Kalispell Regional Medical Center on September 15th, 2017.
The main difference between extreme fires and stage II fires are the fire’s unpredictability and strength.
The main difference between extreme fires and stage II fires are the fire’s unpredictability and strength.
A head on collision occurred by mile marker 140 on Highway 2 in Columbia Falls.
A head on collision occurred by mile marker 140 on Highway 2 in Columbia Falls.
Seise hit .336 in 27 games in the Arizona League and smacked 11 extra base hits, including three home runs. He also drove in 27 runs while scoring 23 runs in the AZL.
Seise hit .336 in 27 games in the Arizona League and smacked 11 extra base hits, including three home runs. He also drove in 27 runs while scoring 23 runs in the AZL.
Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.”
Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.”
Paxton became the first Seattle pitcher to win six games in any month, going 6-0 with a 1.37 ERA in six starts. Paxton racked up 46 strikeouts with six walks in 39 1/3 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .182 average and a 0.79 WHIP.
Paxton became the first Seattle pitcher to win six games in any month, going 6-0 with a 1.37 ERA in six starts. Paxton racked up 46 strikeouts with six walks in 39 1/3 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .182 average and a 0.79 WHIP.
Jones is a former Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Year following his 2010 season at Eastern Washington where he compiled more than 2,000 total yards from scrimmage in his senior season (2,084) rushing for 1,742 yards and 14 touchdowns
Jones is a former Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Year following his 2010 season at Eastern Washington where he compiled more than 2,000 total yards from scrimmage in his senior season (2,084) rushing for 1,742 yards and 14 touchdowns
Jarrod Dyson had his 200th career steal in the win and threw out a runner from centerfield at third to end the eighth inning in a one-run game. Nelson Cruz homered and Leonys Martin had two hits and two RBIs for Seattle.
Jarrod Dyson had his 200th career steal in the win and threw out a runner from centerfield at third to end the eighth inning in a one-run game. Nelson Cruz homered and Leonys Martin had two hits and two RBIs for Seattle.
"My mom started coming out here in 1998 after my dad passed away. We used to buy packs of gum for the kids that lived with us and some other kids. Then they passed a ban that they couldn't chew tobacco in the minor leagues, and they were really strict about it. My mom said instead of buying it for these kids, let's buy it for everybody. We started going to Costco and buying their three-lb. bags of bubble gum."
"My mom started coming out here in 1998 after my dad passed away. We used to buy packs of gum for the kids that lived with us and some other kids. Then they passed a ban that they couldn't chew tobacco in the minor leagues, and they were really strict about it. My mom said instead of buying it for these kids, let's buy it for everybody. We started going to Costco and buying their three-lb. bags of bubble gum."
Smith is a regular for Canada in international play, having served as team captain at the 2016 Youth Winter Olympic Games and 2016 World U17 Hockey Challenge (Canada Black). He earned silver medals in both while picking up tournament all-star honors at the U17 challenge.
Smith is a regular for Canada in international play, having served as team captain at the 2016 Youth Winter Olympic Games and 2016 World U17 Hockey Challenge (Canada Black). He earned silver medals in both while picking up tournament all-star honors at the U17 challenge.
Chancellor has earned Pro Bowl honors four times in his seven-year career and been a second-team All-Pro twice while earning a reputation as being one of the league’s hardest hitters.
Chancellor has earned Pro Bowl honors four times in his seven-year career and been a second-team All-Pro twice while earning a reputation as being one of the league’s hardest hitters.
The Mariners trailed 4-0 after two innings before getting even against Cole Hamels and David Phelps (1-1) struck out five in 1 2/3 innings before Edwin Diaz pitched a perfect ninth for his 20th save.
The Mariners trailed 4-0 after two innings before getting even against Cole Hamels and David Phelps (1-1) struck out five in 1 2/3 innings before Edwin Diaz pitched a perfect ninth for his 20th save.
Morgan first established himself with the Seahawks as a core special teams player, then began to see more playing time in recent years, starting two games in 2015, and three last year while serving as the team’s primary strongside linebacker.
Morgan first established himself with the Seahawks as a core special teams player, then began to see more playing time in recent years, starting two games in 2015, and three last year while serving as the team’s primary strongside linebacker.
A firefighter was struck by a tree while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire.
A firefighter was struck by a tree while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire.
Courtesy: Office of Emergency Services Interagency Fire Managers raised the Fire Danger to Extreme. Northwest Montana is currently experiencing critical fire conditions including extremely dry forest fuels; continued forecasting of temperatures above normal accompanied by low humidity, wind, and minimal precipitation; and competition for firefighting resources as many fires continue to burn across the State and the West.
Courtesy: Office of Emergency Services Interagency Fire Managers raised the Fire Danger to Extreme. Northwest Montana is currently experiencing critical fire conditions including extremely dry forest fuels; continued forecasting of temperatures above normal accompanied by low humidity, wind, and minimal precipitation; and competition for firefighting resources as many fires continue to burn across the State and the West.
Law enforcement has arrested Caressa Hardy for 2013 murders of Thomas Korjack and Robert Orozco. A witness who was close to Hardy came forward with details in 2016. On August 1, police had enough evidence to move forward.
Law enforcement has arrested Caressa Hardy for 2013 murders of Thomas Korjack and Robert Orozco. A witness who was close to Hardy came forward with details in 2016. On August 1, police had enough evidence to move forward.
Residents in Seeley Lake are being told to prepare to evacuate.
Residents in Seeley Lake are being told to prepare to evacuate.
HELENA- Montana officials are closing Seeley Lake so that crews can safely draw the water to fight a nearby fire.
HELENA- Montana officials are closing Seeley Lake so that crews can safely draw the water to fight a nearby fire.
David Huda and his girlfriend Leanne McNamee visit Moose Lake every year with Leanne's family.
David Huda and his girlfriend Leanne McNamee visit Moose Lake every year with Leanne's family.
The small town of Seeley Lake is covered in smoke, with two wildfires burning nearby: the Liberty Fire and the Rice Ridge Fire. Take a look at these photos of the Rice Ridge Fire, burning three miles northeast of Seeley Lake.
The small town of Seeley Lake is covered in smoke, with two wildfires burning nearby: the Liberty Fire and the Rice Ridge Fire. Take a look at these photos of the Rice Ridge Fire, burning three miles northeast of Seeley Lake.
Missoula Country Sheriff's Office deputies are issuing an evacuation warning for residents on both sides of Highway 83 south of Rice Ridge Road and immediately south of Cottonwood Lakes Road east of Highway 83 and extending through Double Arrow Ranch.
Missoula Country Sheriff's Office deputies are issuing an evacuation warning for residents on both sides of Highway 83 south of Rice Ridge Road and immediately south of Cottonwood Lakes Road east of Highway 83 and extending through Double Arrow Ranch.