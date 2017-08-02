Missoula man tries for American Ninja Warrior - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula man tries for American Ninja Warrior

Posted: Updated:

Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior.

“The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.” Whalen says.

So he went to work… He dropped 15 pounds in 9 months, and began sculpting his body in ways that even proved his own friends and family wrong.

“As soon as I started adjusting my body to where it needs to be, they were all like ‘oh wow he is actually doing this’” Whalen says. 

Getting in shape is hard, but getting on the show itself is harder.

Whalen had a little help from his workout partner and childhood friend Will Johns. 

“I was pretty proud when that video sent. After that, there was no turning back.” Johns says.  

“When I was talking with the directors too, they were saying “This is a reality TV show. They want a personality. They want to show that you are not boring I guess.” Whalen says.

The producers invited him to Denver for qualifying, where he was number 17 on the list of candidates. But the week before he left, Whalen received a phone call…

“You know we would love to have you on here, but just so you know, we only get to ten or twelve, just because of the time limit.” Whalen says. 

Whalen just missed the cut. It would’ve been easy for him to quit, but that’s not what a Ninja Warrior does. 

“I told the producers that, and they said good, we have your video, we know who are you, we already know you.” Whalen says.

“The personality we don’t have to work on. The Montana image that we don’t have to work on, they are nothing. He has that down pat. I mean when they call him, he is wearing his cowboy boots and Levis… it doesn’t get more Montana than that.” Johns says with a laugh.

So Whalen will continue to push himself to new heights, all in hopes of eventually hitting that red buzzer.

“I want to try it out, I want to do those courses. I want to qualify. I know I have been watching it recently, and I know that I can do it. So it would be a great honor to do it.” Whalen says. 

  • Most Popular

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • 2017 1st rounder Chris Seise joins Indians

    2017 1st rounder Chris Seise joins Indians

    Courtesy: Spokane IndiansCourtesy: Spokane Indians

    Seise hit .336 in 27 games in the Arizona League and smacked 11 extra base hits, including three home runs. He also drove in 27 runs while scoring 23 runs in the AZL.

    Seise hit .336 in 27 games in the Arizona League and smacked 11 extra base hits, including three home runs. He also drove in 27 runs while scoring 23 runs in the AZL.

  • Missoula man tries for American Ninja Warrior

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 9:12 PM EDT2017-08-03 01:12:50 GMT

    Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.” 

    Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.” 

  • Paxton and Diaz pick up AL pitcher of the month honors

    Paxton and Diaz pick up AL pitcher of the month honors

    Courtesy: Seattle MarinersCourtesy: Seattle Mariners

    Paxton became the first Seattle pitcher to win six games in any month, going 6-0 with a 1.37 ERA in six starts. Paxton racked up 46 strikeouts with six walks in 39 1/3 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .182 average and a 0.79 WHIP.

    Paxton became the first Seattle pitcher to win six games in any month, going 6-0 with a 1.37 ERA in six starts. Paxton racked up 46 strikeouts with six walks in 39 1/3 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .182 average and a 0.79 WHIP.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Second firefighter killed while battling Lolo Peak Fire

    Second firefighter killed while battling Lolo Peak Fire

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:38:12 GMT

    A firefighter was struck by a tree while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire.

    A firefighter was struck by a tree while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire.

  • Extreme fire danger in Flathead and Glacier Park

    Extreme fire danger in Flathead and Glacier Park

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 3:11 PM EDT2017-08-01 19:11:57 GMT

    Courtesy: Office of Emergency Services Interagency Fire Managers raised the Fire Danger to Extreme. Northwest Montana is currently experiencing critical fire conditions including extremely dry forest fuels; continued forecasting of temperatures above normal accompanied by low humidity, wind, and minimal precipitation; and competition for firefighting resources as many fires continue to burn across the State and the West. 

    Courtesy: Office of Emergency Services Interagency Fire Managers raised the Fire Danger to Extreme. Northwest Montana is currently experiencing critical fire conditions including extremely dry forest fuels; continued forecasting of temperatures above normal accompanied by low humidity, wind, and minimal precipitation; and competition for firefighting resources as many fires continue to burn across the State and the West. 

  • One year investigation ends with arrest for double-murder

    One year investigation ends with arrest for double-murder

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 12:50 PM EDT2017-08-02 16:50:32 GMT

    Law enforcement has arrested Caressa Hardy for 2013 murders of Thomas Korjack and Robert Orozco. A witness who was close to Hardy came forward with details in 2016. On August 1, police had enough evidence to move forward. 

    Law enforcement has arrested Caressa Hardy for 2013 murders of Thomas Korjack and Robert Orozco. A witness who was close to Hardy came forward with details in 2016. On August 1, police had enough evidence to move forward. 

  • Seeley Lake residents in evacuation warning

    Seeley Lake residents in evacuation warning

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 3:50 PM EDT2017-08-01 19:50:00 GMT

    Residents in Seeley Lake are being told to prepare to evacuate. 

    Residents in Seeley Lake are being told to prepare to evacuate. 

  • Seeley Lake 'closed' so firefighters can douse nearby fire

    Seeley Lake 'closed' so firefighters can douse nearby fire

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 5:08 AM EDT2017-08-02 09:08:10 GMT

    HELENA- Montana officials are closing Seeley Lake so that crews can safely draw the water to fight a nearby fire.  

    HELENA- Montana officials are closing Seeley Lake so that crews can safely draw the water to fight a nearby fire.  

  • Traveling couple fears the worst after Moose Lake evacuations

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-08-02 15:07:57 GMT

    David Huda and his girlfriend Leanne McNamee visit Moose Lake every year with Leanne's family. 

    David Huda and his girlfriend Leanne McNamee visit Moose Lake every year with Leanne's family. 

  • Seeley Lake surrounded in smoke with growing Rice Ridge and Liberty fires

    Seeley Lake surrounded in smoke with growing Rice Ridge and Liberty fires

    Monday, July 31 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-08-01 03:56:33 GMT

    The small town of Seeley Lake is covered in smoke, with two wildfires burning nearby: the Liberty Fire and the Rice Ridge Fire. Take a look at these photos of the Rice Ridge Fire, burning three miles northeast of Seeley Lake.

    The small town of Seeley Lake is covered in smoke, with two wildfires burning nearby: the Liberty Fire and the Rice Ridge Fire. Take a look at these photos of the Rice Ridge Fire, burning three miles northeast of Seeley Lake.

  • Evacuation warnings for residents by Highway 83

    Evacuation warnings for residents by Highway 83

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-08-01 20:18:16 GMT

    Missoula Country Sheriff's Office deputies are issuing an evacuation warning for residents on both sides of Highway 83 south of Rice Ridge Road and immediately south of Cottonwood Lakes Road east of Highway 83 and extending through Double Arrow Ranch.

    Missoula Country Sheriff's Office deputies are issuing an evacuation warning for residents on both sides of Highway 83 south of Rice Ridge Road and immediately south of Cottonwood Lakes Road east of Highway 83 and extending through Double Arrow Ranch.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.